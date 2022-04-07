This year on World Health Day, the World Health Organization highlights nurses and midwives. Check out these incredible nurses from history and how they made a difference.
Dorothea Lynde Dix was a Civil War superintendent of Army nurses and helped establish 32 hospitals in the U.S. Dix also advocated for the rights of prisoners and the mentally ill.
Susie King Taylor was born into slavery but went on to become the first Black female nurse in the Civil War. Taylor was also president of the Women's Relief Corps.