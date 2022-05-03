An Immersive Barbie Dreamhouse Experience Will Tour North America This Summer

Have you ever wished you could shrink yourself to 11.5 inches and experience the wonders of the dream house just like a real doll? Or perhaps it was a nightmare. Either way, a chance to make this vision come to life will be heading to a town near you this summer, as the World of Barbie tours North America for the first time.

The ‘immersive experience’ is produced collaboratively by toy-making giant Mattel and entertainment company Kilburn Live. It will debut this summer in Toronto (not Malibu) and then pack up all of its pink gear and make stops in New York City, Chicago, Dallas, and other cities.

While you’re immersed in the world of the world’s best-known doll, you can walk the pink carpet and climb into life-sized doll boxes, organized by themes such as ‘Western’ and ‘Fashionista,’ to snap lots of keepsake photos and social media selfies. Other attractions, as reported in People, include Barbie’s camper, complete with hammock, and career-specific areas you can occupy to imagine being newscaster, clothing designer, laboratory scientist and astronaut Barbie.

The pièce de résistance, of course, is the dreamhouse. The pool is fake, but the walk-in closets are filled with garments from Barbie’s decades of fashion history.

There will also be an exhibit tracking the history of the iconic doll.

While clearly designed to fulfill the fantasies of children who love playing with Barbies, World of Barbie is designed to appeal to doll fans and collectors of all ages.

“Stepping into Barbie's real life dreamhouse, being transported to Malibu, sitting down in her camper van,” Mark Manuel, CEO of Kilburn Live, told People, “there’s no age limit to that.”

“You also have an older generation who’s going to walk through and be brought back to their childhood days,” Manuel said.

Prices have not been announced, but you can sign up for presale ticket information on the World of Barbie website.

Will you also get to experience what it’s like to have no organs in your abdominal cavity, allowing you to achieve the 18-inch waist that Barbie would have were she life-sized? Will Ken meet up with you poolside with his shiny, perfectly hairless chest? There’s only one way to find out!