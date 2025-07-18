My husband and I don’t share a family calendar for anything other than one responsibility that we both always forget: giving our dog her monthly heartworm prevention, and her flea and tick prevention every three months. It’s the one thing that always slips our minds but is so important to maintain, especially because our dog loves being outside and going on hikes with us. But now, I’m thinking we may be able to forget it for the last time. This month, the FDA approved Merck Animal Health's Bravecto Quantum, an injection that protects pups from fleas and ticks for eight to 12 months. Here’s what we know about the new first-of-its-kind shot.

According to Merck, Bravecto Quantum will treat and prevent fleas and a variety of ticks for 12 months. It treats and prevents lone star tick infestations for eight months. Lone star ticks are found across the southeast, east coast, and south central regions of the United States, so families there may need to get the shot a little more frequently or talk to their vet about supplementing with extra protection for a few months until it’s time to re-up the shot.

The Bravecto shot is expected to be available at most veterinarians’ offices by this August. Talk to your vet about whether the shot is right for your pup. The manufacturer says Bravecto Quantum is suited for dogs aged 6 months and older — so no puppies — and its safety hasn’t been evaluated for pregnant or lactating dogs. It also might not be suitable for dogs with a history of seizures or neurologic events.

So, what’ll it cost you? It seems to vary by location, with some vets saying it’s $159 and other sources estimating it’ll cost between $350 and $400. To compare, we buy my dog the Bravecto chews for her flea and tick prevention. She weighs 85 pounds, so her dosage costs $80.99 for three months of protection, or $324 a year. In that case, getting the shot means we’ll either be saving a little money or tacking on a $25 convenience fee to not have to think about chewables every three months, and I’m happy to fork it over.

Fleas tend to live in lawns, under decks, and in leaf litter outdoors, while ticks are most commonly found in tall grass and wooded areas, and they’re found throughout the continental U.S. But still, a survey by Merck found that roughly half of dog and cat owners actually don’t give their pets any flea or tick prevention at all. In fact, many believed inaccurate information about fleas and ticks, like the old wives’ tale that they’re only active in the summer.

The American Veterinary Medical Association says it’s crucial for pet owners to maintain flea and tick prevention year-round because they’re not just itchy pests: they pose serious health risks to our furry friends. Yes they can lead to incessant scratching and skin infections, but they also carry potentially life-threatening diseases and transmit them between dogs and humans. And, of course, fleas can infest your house if they hitch a ride in on your pet. I dunno about you, but I have enough problems and don’t need that one, thanks.

We already take our pup in a few times a year for her other routine vaccinations and checkups, so it makes perfect sense for us to add this shot into her regimen. And if you’ve ever tried to get one of those big rectangular meat chews down your dog’s gullet when they don’t like them, you’re probably also breathing a sigh of relief at the idea of a simple injection instead. Anyway, yay science for making this part of pet ownership a little simpler on humans and more protective for our pups.