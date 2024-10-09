Zooey Deschanel Loves The Holidays As Much As You Think She Would

Yes, Halloween is still weeks away, but as many committed holiday shoppers know, the holiday season is — alarmingly — practically upon as already. And who else besides the (unofficial) Queen of Christmas herself to chat with about the holiday season than Zooey Deschanel? Sure, she’s had a big year, what with the release of Harold and the Purple Crayon and an exciting new rom-com on the way, but the holiday season is where Deschanel shines. From Elf to her Christmas albums as part of the duo She and Him, Deschanel is Mariah Carey for people who enjoy colorful tights and binge-watching her hit series New Girl. When Scary Mommy got the chance to speak with Deschanel, holiday shopping was at the front of our minds, thanks to her new partnership with Vera Bradley.

This summer, Deschanel became an ambassador for Vera Bradley, amidst a reimagining of the iconic brand. Don’t worry — the quintessential quilted, patterned bags we know and love are still there! But the brand has added a handful of leather, vintage-inspired pieces that, as a long time Vera Bradley connoisseur (hello, 10-year-old paisley-patterned duffle bag), stuck out to me as fresh and unique.

With Vera Bradley’s holiday collection just announced, we got to chat with Deschanel about the collection, her personal style, and of course, her holiday traditions and most festive roles.

Vera Bradley

Scary Mommy: I love the new Vera Bradley collection! What drew you to this project?

Zooey Deschanel: I was just excited because I love the old Vera Bradley aesthetic that they've had for many years, the quilted bags and the prints are really pretty and great for travel, but I love that they were kind of rebranding and introducing some bags with a more elevated aesthetic into the mix. These new bags really resonate with me, and when I saw them, I was just super excited. And the holiday collection is beautiful.

Scary Mommy: The way you’re styled for the brand photo shoot is whimsical and classic, very vintage-inspired. So how did you and your stylist kind of come up with this theme for the photo shoot?

ZD: Ib, my stylist, is a genius. He and our wonderful seamstress, Tatiana, are amazing. Basically, he was looking at all the bags and trying to find garments that could go really seamlessly with the bags. So there's a lot of reconstructing and over-dying and taking prints and then making new dresses out of those. It was a lot of vintage, all vintage everything.

SM: Would you say that the styling on that shoot was reflective of your personal style?

ZD: Very much. Ib knows my style very well. He could go to a store and know exactly what would resonate with me.

SM: Has your personal style changed since you've become a mother?

ZD: I don't know if it's changed. I still have the same aesthetic that I always had. I've always been into being comfortable. I like wearing flats, not heels, just in general. I definitely have collected more things that I wear on a daily basis.

SM: What are those comfort pieces for you?

ZD: I just like to have a pair of dark wash jeans and nice button downs and sweaters and stuff that are good for everyday things, so I don't have to think too much on a morning when I'm getting my kids ready for school.

Vera Bradley

SM: As we move into the holiday season, do you have certain items that are on your wish list?

ZD: I don't. I have everything I want! I like getting other people gifts.

SM: What are the other gifts that you're getting people this year?

ZD: I can't tell you! Well, I will tell you that the Vera Bradley website, when they drop the holiday collection, they'll have a gift guide, which is really great. I do like to have a place where I can shop for multiple things multiple people in one place, so that's really, really handy.

SM: Are there any holiday traditions, either from your childhood or from your family now that you're really excited to take part in this year?

ZD: I love singing Christmas carols. I love baking cookies with the kids. I just love spending time with family.

SM: Your role in Elf is, of course, an iconic part of the holiday season. What does it mean to you to play a part in so many people's holiday traditions?

ZD: I think it's so nice. I feel really honored that that movie plays year after year, and I’m just so lucky to have been a part of it.

SM: Do you watch it with your family?

ZD: No, I don't like to watch myself, really.

SM: Two of my favorite episodes of New Girl are some of the holiday episodes, the Thanksgiving and the Christmas episodes from the first seasons. Do you have favorite holiday episodes from the show?

ZD: I don't remember them all, but that Thanksgiving episode was pretty funny. I can't remember if this played for Halloween or not, but there was the Batman episode in season three, I like that episode. The holiday party one was really good from the first season, too.

SM: Your Christmas albums, are those in the same vein as movies, where you don’t really like to watch yourself?

ZD: Oh, I listen to those more. I don't really watch myself, but I'll listen to myself. That's easier for me.

SM: Does your family recognize your voice if you put it on?

ZD: Oh, of course. When my kids were tiny, they could.

SM: So now, going into the new year, what are you looking forward to most?

ZD: I have a movie that we just wrapped up a few months ago that's coming out, probably end of next year. It's really cute. It's a romantic comedy for Amazon right now. It's called Merv, but I think they might be changing the title, but it's really, really sweet.

Vera Bradley

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.