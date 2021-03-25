Lifetime Is Blessing Us With Another Movie About Harry And Meghan

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Lifetime is completing its Harry and Meghan movie trilogy, and we could not be more excited

If there’s anything we can count on in this life, it’s Lifetime. That network brings us cheesy holiday movies that truly make it the most wonderful time of the year, true crime dramas that satisfy all our morbid curiosities, and rom-coms that are so ridiculous, they’re impossible to watch without a glass of wine in hand. But another thing the channel is known for is its “unauthorized” behind-the-scenes stories — tales of our favorite TV shows, child actors, and members of the Royal Family. Lifetime has already brought us some truly quality films about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, but now, there’s another one coming.

According to a press release, it will be called Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace, and well, from the name you can pretty much tell what it will be about. We can only assume the writers will rely liberally on the bombshell interview Meghan and Harry gave to Oprah, where they described the factors that led to their decision to step back from the Royal Family and start a new life in the U.S.

Royal no more… Lifetime is bringing you Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace this Fall. ❤️ https://t.co/zzen3o0nkh @DEADLINE — Lifetime (@lifetimetv) March 24, 2021

The new Lifetime movie will “reveal what really happened inside the palace that drove Harry and Meghan to leave everything behind in order to make a future for themselves and their son, Archie,” the press release reads. “The movie will detail Meghan’s growing isolation and sadness, their disappointment that ‘The Firm’ was not defending them against the press’s attacks, and Harry’s fear that history would repeat itself and he would not be able to protect his wife and son from the same forces that caused his mother’s untimely death.”

It continues, Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace will also reveal the private family feuds between Will and Harry, Kate and Meghan, and Harry with Will and Charles, that led to the ultimate break from the royal ties.”

In other words, sign us right up. This is our kind of content.

Production for the new movie is set to begin in the spring, and there’s no word yet on who will play Harry or Meghan. Lifetime has previously cast Murray Fraser and Charlie Field to play Harry in different movies, and Parisa Fitz-Henley and Tiffany Smith to play Meg. If they continue their pattern, we’ll see two new actors in these royal roles when this film debuts.

And if Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace is anything like Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance — a Lifetime classic, TBH — it will be content we can’t miss.