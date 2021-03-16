Meghan Markle Reportedly Has Proof Of ‘Everything’ Said In Oprah Interview

CBS

Gayle King confirms that Meghan Markle has proof of everything she and Harry claimed in the Oprah interview

Not that she needed it, but Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have proof to back up everything they said about the Royal Family during their Oprah interview. From the pleas to the Palace to stop the press from printing falsehoods about Meghan to the Royal Family’s worries about Archie’s skin color, Gayle King revealed that Meghan can back up all her statements from the interview.

Some of the things that Meghan said in that interview include the Palace’s concerns over the skin color of Meghan and Harry’s future children, the Palace’s inability to help Meghan with her mental health when she was suicidal, and the family’s refusal to stop the U.K. tabloids from running false, and often racially-motivated, articles about her.

“Meghan has documents to back up everything that she said on Oprah’s interview. Everything,” King said on Tuesday’s CBS This Morning.

.@GayleKing checked in with Prince Harry & Meghan this weekend: “Harry has talked to his brother and he has talked to his father, too. The word I was given was those conversations were not productive. But they are glad that they have at least started a conversation.” pic.twitter.com/fe0ATukkYw — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) March 16, 2021

Despite the fact that Meghan has proof, the Royal Family continually seems to deny any wrong-doing in the past and even said that “some recollections may vary” when referring to the accusations levied against them by Meghan and Harry. King said she spoke directly with Meghan and Harry over the weekend and said it’s “frustrating” for the couple that the Palace seems unwilling to connect with them when Meghan is sitting right there with proof which would make it possible for the Sussex’s and the Royal Family to get on the same page regarding those misremembered “recollections.”

“I think what is still upsetting to them is that the Palace keeps saying they want to work it out privately but yet they release these false stories that are coming out that are very disparaging against Meghan still,” King stated (via Elle). “No one in the Royal Family has talked to Meghan yet or at this particular time. And I think it’s frustrating for them to see that it’s a racial conversation about the Royal Family when all they wanted all along was for the royals to intervene and tell the press to stop with the unfair, inaccurate, false stories that definitely have a racial slant. And until you can acknowledge that, I think it’s going to be hard to move forward.”

.@GayleKing says Prince Harry & Meghan also shared that no one in the royal family had spoken with Meghan as of this weekend. Gayle continued, “They want healing in this family. At the end of the day, that is Harry's family.” pic.twitter.com/Sv0rgiD6YL — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) March 16, 2021

“If anyone was interested in looking at [Meghan’s proof], maybe the Palace would get somewhere?” said another CBS This Morning host.

Meghan’s friend Janina Gavankar — who has known Meghan for 17 years — said as much last week when she told Britain’s This Morning that “I know that the family and staff were well aware of the extent of [Meghan’s issues], and though their recollections may vary, ours don’t, because we lived through it with them. And there are many emails and texts to support that.”

'I'm just happy that it's actually getting looked into, because the truth really does set you free' Meghan Markle's friend, Janina Gavankar, speaks out about the bullying accusations against the duchess. Watch the full interview with Oprah on ITV hub 👉 https://t.co/g5rTtYV8bA pic.twitter.com/507v85qyYW — This Morning (@thismorning) March 10, 2021

The Royal Family may not be talking to Meghan, but King said Harry did speak with his father and brother, but King lamented that “those conversations were not productive.”

“They are glad that they have at least started a conversation,” King said of Meghan and Harry. “They both want to move forward with this. They want healing in this family. At the end of the day, it’s Harry’s family.”