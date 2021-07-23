Lil Nas X Dances Nude In Jailed-Themed ‘Industry Baby’ Video

YouTube

Lil Nas X bares all in a new video featuring rapper Jack Harlow

Some artists come on the scene and are immediate game-changers. Madonna. Lady Gaga. Mariah Carey. Whitney Houston. And now, Lil Nas X. The Old Town Road singer continually sets the bar higher for artistic expression.

In his latest video, Lil Nas went sans clothes for his new single “Industry Baby,” which features Jack Harlow.

The video starts with Lil Nas X looking terrified after getting sentenced to prison (presumably for that Nike lawsuit). From there, the clip jumps ahead to three months later, when Lil Nas is the king of the prison yard. As the video progresses, Lil Nas loses his (pink) prison jumpsuit and dances alongside several other nude men in a prison shower (with the…ahem..moving parts… blurred out). There’s twerking. So much joyful twerking.

Theeee way they were THROWING ASS in the background! Bihhhhhhhhh!!! 😭 pic.twitter.com/RyuU42Q87v — IG: JontaOHT (@jontaoht) July 23, 2021

Oh, and a Jason Momoa look-alike makes a blink and you’ll miss it cameo in a workout scene. Later, rapper Jack Harlow and Lil Nas meet up to escape the prison.

As an inside joke, Lil Nas gets the jump on a prison guard as the man watches his controversial video for his recent single Montero (Call Me By Your Name).

The video, which has already been streamed several million times as of this writing, is a big hit with fans.

Lil Nas X has literally never missed. — ab (@a0c0nn) July 23, 2021

The visibility of Lil Nas is especially important for gay teens, who don’t always see the ‘this is me’ representation in the genre. The video also serves as a fundraiser for the Bail Project, a nonprofit that combats mass incarceration.

Lil Nas X uses his prison themed “Industry Baby” video as a fundraiser for the Bail Project which is a nonprofit that combatting mass incarceration. pic.twitter.com/krdczzr2Tf — Rap Alert (@rapalert4) July 23, 2021

The rapper spent Friday tweeting his support of fans.

lil nas x fans are the most prosecuted against group in america. thank u for standing in your truth. you are brave & we support u. https://t.co/p89VFoqy8M — nope 👶🏾 (@LilNasX) July 23, 2021

Prior to the release of the video, Lil Nas tweeted a message to his younger self.

“Dear 20 year old montero,” the post begins. “I wrote a song for us. I know sometimes you feel like it’s all downhill from here. I know your sexuality has made you feel like an outcast amongst your peers.”

“I know going from having the biggest song in the world to being trapped in your apartment is weighing heavy on you,” the post reads. The rapper goes on to explain how the breakout hit of Old Town Road created a great deal of pressure. “[…] I know if you hear the phrase ‘one hit wonder’ one more time you might combust.”

“I need you to keep going,” the moving post continues. “I need you to realize that you have the opportunity to be the person that you needed growing up. I need you to stop feeling sorry for yourself. And I need you to remember that the only person who has to believe in YOU is YOU.”