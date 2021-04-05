Mariah Carey Handled Her COVID Vaccine Like The Diva She Is

Instagram

Mariah Carey’s reaction to her COVID shot was delightfully diva-like

It’s understandable if you’re feeling a bit nervous about getting your COVID vaccine, whether due to potentially unpleasant side effects in the days following your shot, or if you’re just downright terrified of needles in general. Mariah Carey just documented her vaccine experience, and in true Mariah fashion, she wore sunglasses inside, used her “filming stance,” and hit a few mid-shot high notes.

In the clip, which the pop diva posted to her Instagram page over the weekend, Carey can be seen in a doctor’s office waiting as the medical staffers prep to give her the long-awaited vaccine. She’s masked up, inexplicably wearing sunglasses indoors, and talking over the medical team as they got her shot ready. (She called their conversation a “medical narrative” — oh, Mariah!)

Carey shared that she was “excited and nervous a little bit” about getting the vaccine, though it’s unclear which vaccine she recieved. She recalled the early days of the pandemic, in which she shared an adorable video clip of herself with her twins, Moroccan and Monroe, encouraging fans and followers to wash their hands thoroughly in accordance with COVID-19 safety guidelines.

Still talking over the others in the room (she quipped, “hopefully we’re going to edit this because there’s a lot of me talking over people.”) the singer added, “Here we are. All the way from that first post, washing my hands with Roc and Roe in New York, trying to encourage people to really be safe. You know, we’re still in this battle together… So, anyway, I guess here we go!”

As she prepared to receive her shot, the technician requested that she relax, to which she replied that she’s in her “filming stance,” which apparently includes placing her hand on her hip. “I’m filming, that’s the problem. I’m in my filming stance,” she explained. Truly, only Mariah!

She let out three high-pitched yelps as she got the shot, reminding everyone in the room that “it’s only part one; it’s only part one” and clapping in relief when it was all done. When the technician remarked that she drew “no blood,” Carey joked, “See I’m proving my point. I am actually a vampire.”

Encouraging others to get the vaccine when it’s available to them, she ended on a positive note. “Here we are, hoping for the best, encouraging you guys to do it when you can,” she said. “We’re all in this together, as we’ve said. Love you much!”