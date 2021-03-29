Lil Nas X Is Owning Everyone Who’s Mad About His ‘Satan’ Sneakers

saint/Twitter and Lil Nas X/Youtube

Lil Nas X is 100% not here for pearl-clutchers coming at him over his “Satan Shoes”

Rapper and singer Lil Nas X recently launched a pair of “Satan Shoes,” which is part of a collaboration with New York-based art collective MSCHF. Dozens of people spoke out in protest over the shoes on social media and his comeback game was both sharp and hilarious.

The $1,018 shoes, which feature a bronze pentagram, an inverted cross, and a drop of real human blood in the shoe’s air bubble were made using 666 pairs of Nike Air Max 97s, though Nike is not affiliated with the new design in any way. “We do not have a relationship with Lil Nas or MSCHF,” the company told CNN. “Nike did not design or release these shoes and we do not endorse them.”

MSCHF x Lil Nas X "Satan Shoes" -Sole contains 60cc ink and 1 drop of human blood

-666 individually numbered pairs

-Releasing 3.29 at 11am ET pic.twitter.com/YHqhc7nPBu — JustFreshKicks (@JustFreshKicks) March 26, 2021

Lil Nas X didn’t come to play when it came to his clap-backs for those who have a problem with the shoes.

People quick to condemn the sneakers, including South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem, who tweeted in part, “We are in a fight for the soul of our nation. We need to fight hard. And we need to fight smart. We have to win.” Dramatic much?

ur a whole governor and u on here tweeting about some damn shoes. do ur job! https://t.co/qaor6W0B9C — nope 🏹 (@LilNasX) March 28, 2021

Kent State gun girl Kaitlyn Bennett (who is most remembered for shitting herself at a college party) got into quite the, um, exchange with the rapper.

i still see ur tweets shitty pants https://t.co/ErZfnY13Rl — nope 🏹 (@LilNasX) March 29, 2021

yep and i might fuck yours https://t.co/PJ9nil77IJ — nope 🏹 (@LilNasX) March 29, 2021

The rapper also posted a video to his official YouTube account titled “Lil Nas X Apologizes for Satan Shoe,” which looks like he’s about to apologize but it quickly cuts to his new music video, “Montero (Call Me By Your Name),” showing him dressed provocatively, pole dancing, and giving Satan a lap dance before snapping his neck.

Lil Nas X Apologizes for Satan Shoe https://t.co/bQ1hbmHQqh pic.twitter.com/hM5vsLRSAk — nope 🏹 (@LilNasX) March 28, 2021

The rapper wasn’t done yet.

Others like pastor Mark Burns, who has appeared as a commentator on CNN and Fox News, tweeted in part, “This is evil and heresy and I pray that Christians rise up against this.”

These #SatanShoes by #Nike & #LilNasX with 666 and a drop of human blood in the sole is a reason why we Christians must be prayed up ready to battle in the spirit with the Voice of the Holy Spirit. This is evil & heresy and I pray that Christians rise up against this. pic.twitter.com/u7CK3NCIy7 — Pastor Mark Burns (@pastormarkburns) March 27, 2021

Grammy Award-winning Christian singer Kaya Jones tweeted, “I told y’all what was up a long time ago! You are ready for what we are facing. Better start reading your Bible!”

I told y’all what was up a long time ago! You are ready for what we are facing. Better start reading your Bible! https://t.co/IkzIdaPhWx — Kaya Jones (@KayaJones) March 27, 2021

The singer responded in kind with a mock-up for the anti-Satan sneaker crowd.

we have decided to drop these to even the score. damn y’all happy now? pic.twitter.com/RGpCiiRbGb — nope 🏹 (@LilNasX) March 28, 2021

Not only did Lil Nas X continue to own people on Twitter, he also responded to those who said he’s a role model to children after so many kids loved “Old Town Road,” saying, “i made the decision to create the music video. i am an adult. i am not gonna spend my entire career trying to cater to your children. that is your job.” He also had harsh (but fair) words for those who believe his music video, the shoes, or the fact that he’s unapologetically, openly gay mean the world is ending.

y’all saying a gay nigga twerking on a cgi satan is the end of times like slavery and the holocaust didn’t happen — nope 🏹 (@LilNasX) March 27, 2021

there is a mass shooting every week that our government does nothing to stop. me sliding down a cgi pole isn’t what’s destroying society. https://t.co/H21SMVnfNQ — nope 🏹 (@LilNasX) March 26, 2021

Whatever your thoughts on the shoe collab or his music video, can we all agree his Twitter game is solid gold?