Lil Nas X Shares Heartfelt Letter To Younger Self Ahead Of New Video

You can watch Lil Nas X give Satan a lap dance in ‘Montero (Call Me By Your Name)’

On Thursday Night, Lil Nas X, arguably most famous for his hit 2019 single “Old Town Road” (and amazing fashion sense, tbh) released his new single and accompanying music video for “Montero (Call Me By Your Name).” It’s fitting, as he was born Montero Lamar Hill. But the song and video have much deeper themes than the title gives away.

In honor of the new song and video, Lil Nas X penned a heartfelt letter to his younger self, which he shared on Twitter. “Dear 14-year-old Montero, I wrote a song with our name in it,” the letter begins. “It’s about a guy I met last summer. I know we promised to never come out publicly, I know we promised to never be ‘that’ type of gay person, I know we promised to die with the secret, but this will open doors for many other queer people to simply exist.”

The video for “Montero (Call My By Your Name)” is unabashedly queer with gorgeous visuals. There are clear themes of Christianity, or rather a very clear challenge of Christianity and its beliefs/notions. Arguably the best and sexiest part is Satan’s lap dance, but you can judge for yourself.

The opening of the video begins with a voiceover from Lil Nas X himself, and it echoes the sentiments in his letter: “We hide the parts of ourselves we don’t want the world to see. We lock them away. We tell them ‘no.’ We banish them. But, here? We don’t.”

In the video, Lil Nas X stars as the biblical Adam and also the snake. In another scene, he’s executed at the Coliseum and afterward finds himself descending into hell — via stripper pole, which, tbh, is the only way anyone should arrive in hell. He seduces the devil while there and embraces his true self without fear of shame or judgment.

It’s awesome.

And the internet agrees, it’s clear.

BREAKING: Lil Nas X makes history as the first Black and openly gay First Lady of Hell pic.twitter.com/eDcQanLg7n — Phillip (@MajorPhilebrity) March 26, 2021

Lil Nas X & Satan walking around hell together pic.twitter.com/EwCyw659rR — Shakira Law (@wildestthot) March 26, 2021

2019 lil nas vs 2021 lil nas pic.twitter.com/ncm7yg9ObH — slime (@BigSlattSr) March 26, 2021

Lil nas when he saw satan pic.twitter.com/jdeqmi83I4 — 𝖄𝕵 (@DonTheCreator_) March 26, 2021

🔥🔥🔥 — 🌸 𝙎𝘼𝙈 🌸 (@Samu5300) March 26, 2021

The best part of the video is that it will undoubtedly rile up more than a few conservative feathers, much like “W.A.P.” did (and still does) because if there’s anything Republicans hate the most it’s people owning their sexuality and not repressing it.

Though the video speaks volumes on its own, it’s Lil Nas X’s letter to young Montero that really dives into the layers of the performance.

“You see, this is very scary for me, people will be angry, they will say I’m pushing an agenda,” he concludes the letter. “But the truth is, I am. The agenda is to make people stay the fuck out of other people’s lives and stop dictating who they should be. Sending you love from the future.”