Lizzo Posts Heartbreaking Instagram Live About Racist, Fatphobic Trolls

Cardi B is fiercely defending Lizzo after she opened up about the racist, fatphobic hate she receives online

Let’s get one thing straight: This should be a time of nothing but joy and success for Lizzo. She just released her new single, “Rumors,” as well as its music video, which is absolute fire. Seriously, if you haven’t seen it, stop reading and go watch. But if there’s one thing that’s sure in this world, it’s that there are always haters ready to come for someone’s joy. In a heartbreaking live video posted to Instagram, Lizzo opened up about the racist, fatphobic trolling she’s received, and it’s just not OK.

In tears, Lizzo faced the camera and addressed the hate she’s received since releasing “Rumors.”

“It’s fatphobic, it’s racist, and it’s hurtful,” she said. “What I won’t accept is y’all doing this to Black women over and over and over again, especially us big Black girls.”

Lizzo continued, “When we don’t fit into the box that you want to put us in, you just unleash hatred onto us. It’s not cool. I’m doing this shit for the big Black women in the future who just want to live their lives without being scrutinized or put into boxes… I make Black music, period. I’m not serving anyone but myself. Everyone is invited to a Lizzo show, to a Lizzo song.”

A clip from Lizzo’s live video also went viral on Twitter, where it was shared by Cardi B. Cardi, who has a verse in “Rumors,” fiercely came to Lizzo’s defense.

When you stand up for yourself they claim your problematic & sensitive.When you don’t they tear you apart until you crying like this. Whether you skinny,big,plastic, they going to always try to put their insecurities on you.Remember these are nerds looking at the popular table. https://t.co/jE5eJw8XP6 — iamcardib (@iamcardib) August 15, 2021

“When you stand up for yourself they claim your problematic & sensitive.When you don’t they tear you apart until you crying like this. Whether you skinny,big,plastic, they going to always try to put their insecurities on you.Remember these are nerds looking at the popular table,” she wrote. In another tweet, she added, “Rumors is doing great. Stop trying to say the song is flopping to dismiss a woman emotions on bullying or acting like they need sympathy. The song is top 10 on all platforms. Body shaming and callin her mammy is mean & racist as fuck.”

Rumors is doing great. Stop trying to say the song is flopping to dismiss a woman emotions on bullying or acting like they need sympathy. The song is top 10 on all platforms. Body shaming and callin her mammy is mean & racist as fuck. pic.twitter.com/Dr2t06mjEs — iamcardib (@iamcardib) August 15, 2021

Sadly, this is far from the first time Lizzo has endured this kind of hate online. In January of 2020 she announced that she was taking a break from Twitter to avoid the hateful comments and messages she received there.

“Yeah I can’t do this Twitter s–t no more… too many trolls,” she wrote. “I’ll be back when I feel like it.”