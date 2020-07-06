Lizzo Says Landlord Kicked Her Out Of Vacation Rental Early

Lizzo/Instagram

Over the weekend, Lizzo says she was kicked out of her vacation rental early after the owner mocked and mistreated her

Lizzo’s recent getaway with her gal pals wasn’t exactly Good As Hell, according to the 32-year-old Grammy winner. On Sunday, she shared her alleged experience with the landlord of her vacation home, who she says booted her and a group of friends four days into a week-long vacation, in the nastiest way possible. Because she is a bonafide badass and has never shied away from confronting bullies, she served a major clap-back to the man, who she says not only mocked her dance moves, but threatened to call the cops on her.

“This is for the man that kicked me out of my seven-day rental three days early yesterday,” she captioned a clip of herself, twerking away the bad experience in a red swimsuit. “This is for mocking the way that I dance and for using Instagram footage of me and my six black homegirls to say that we could ‘hurt him’ and threaten to call the police.”

She continued her message by informing him that he didn’t have the power to put a damper on her spirit. “I know you’re watching my page,” she continued, “so I just want you to know you can’t stop this black girls’ shine. Thanks for kicking us out cus this house is better anyways. Xoxo 🖕🏾.”

Earlier in the week, while Lizzo and her friends were still enjoying their getaway together, she made sure to issue the disclaimer that they had all been tested for COVID-19 ahead of their stay.

“Just a group of melanated girls soaking up the sun. No rhyme or reason,” she captioned another fun Instagram video of her girl goup. “(We all took the responsibility to get covid tests and luckily we’re all negative. Please be safe and wear your masks.”

She also shared lots of photos of their trip, which included sunbathing, swimming, twerking, and doing all three simultaneously. Girl trip goals.

The moral of the story: don’t mess with Lizzo. Not only will she put you in your place, but you will never be able to put out her inspiring fire.