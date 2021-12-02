This Is Not A Drill: Low Rise Jeans Are Coming Back, And Ew

Getty | Scary Mommy

Yes. You read that right. Trends are headed in a backward direction, yet again, and this time it includes low rise everything. Low rise jeans are actually coming back.

I don’t know about y’all, but I take this news very seriously. Why? Because I attribute many of my struggles with body acceptance and low self-esteem (related to my body) to early 2000s fashion.

Why is this happening? This style has been sneaking its way onto the runway in 2017 and again in 2019. But, most recently, Bella Hadid has been spotted on multiple occasions rocking low rise styles.

Some of you might be thinking, Hell yes! I loved the low rise styles that showed off my perfectly slim and trim midriff. Bring on the belly chains. I’ve been dying to purposely display my itty bitty g-string because my jeans barely cover anything but my legs. To each their own. But as for the rest of us who were less than thrilled the first time around, expect us to be equally as excited (read: not excited at all) this time around.

My strong aversion to this particular style comes from two places. First, it brings me back to a painful place in time where my curvaceous figure felt like more of a curse than a blessing. Secondly, this time around, I have kiddos in my life. And I can’t help but wonder how in the world they’ll navigate this trend, especially since they have their mother’s body type.

How the 2000s Low Rise Jeans Impacted an Entire Generation

What do you think of when you picture low rise? Britney Spears? Christina Aguilera? Or maybe Lindsay Lohan in “Freaky Friday”? Whatever first comes to mind, it’s likely a body type that is straight-sized, incredibly slim, and an inaccurate representation of the majority of the U.S. population. Two decades ago, the average-sized American woman’s body was somewhere between a size 12 and 14. But, according to data shared on Byrdie.com, the average size of (an American) woman is currently between size 16-18.

Now, this doesn’t mean that people who wear a size larger than 00 can’t rock low rise if they want to (more power to you). But it took years, decades even, for an entire generation to learn how to accept our bodies no matter what our shape or size is – and many of us are still working on it. Bringing back low-rise pants is completely counter-intuitive to the efforts for size inclusivity we’ve been working toward over the last 20 years.

Are We Doomed to Repeat the Same Fate Again?

Perhaps it’s giving too much power to a trend to worry it could undo years of work around body acceptance. For many, it’s been hard work to get here. But even more than that, I worry about how this (and other trends to come) will impact the next generation of tweens, teens, and young adults’ body image.

As parents, we do the best we can to reinforce our children’s self-esteem and positive body image. But they also live in a world where they constantly receive conflicting messages from society about what is beautiful and acceptable. Thankfully, unlike 1990, we have gush-worthy body positivity role models (and literal supermodels) like Ashley Graham. It’s important to be reminded that fashion is for everyone, every body, and every size.

Whether you plan on rocking low rise jeans or the very thought of this reemerging trend makes you groan out loud and roll your eyes, know this: Just because this trend is coming back doesn’t mean you have to suffer through it. I mean, come on, think of all the other ridiculous trends that have made comebacks in the last few years. Just because exposed thongs, cutout dresses, and high heels with socks became a thing again doesn’t mean everyone jumped on those bandwagons. So keep your fingers crossed that low rise jeans don’t pick up any steam.

But let’s be real. Even if they do, it’s not like we were even going to start wearing real pants again anyway.