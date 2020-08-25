Lucky Charms Is Finally Selling Bags Of ONLY The Marshmallows

Bags of Lucky Charms marshmallows will only be available for a limited time
If you didn’t realize today would be the day all your childhood dreams would come true, you’re not alone. But, alas, today is that day because, for a limited time, consumers can buy a pouch of Lucky Charms marshmallows — and only the marshmallows.
Lucky Charms is releasing a brand new product for all of us who know those sugary mini clovers, hearts, moons, horseshoes, and stars are the very best part of its iconic cereal. Gone are the days of rummaging through the box to have one mouthful of mallow-only goodness or yelling at your drunk college roommate who ate 100% of the marshmallows and left you pouring yourself a bowl of just Lucky the next morning.
This brain child started earlier in the year after Lucky Charms launched a campaign to help their marshmallows not lose their magic. According to PEOPLE, General Mills, the makers of the breakfast staple, said these magically delicious marshmallows charms were mysteriously “losing their magic,” so they turned to fans of the brand for help. It’s not the first time the company has done this but it’s been awhile and it’s cause for celebration.
“Lucky Charms is the only magical marshmallow cereal and I’m so excited to see that families across the country helped bring the magic back,” said Mindy Murray, senior brand experience manager for Lucky Charms, according to Business Wire. “To thank our fans for helping us restore this magic, we’re celebrating the launch of the Just Magical Marshmallows with a spectacle that embodies the magic of Lucky Charms.”
The 6 oz. pouch will feature all eight of the classic marshmallows we’ve come to know and love. The company shared the good news on social media, telling fans, “For a limited time you can say #JustMagicalMarshmallows are mine. The magic will peak in the coming weeks!” I’d say with everything we’ve had to endure this year, treating ourselves to a pouch-full of goodness is really the least we deserve.
It seems the bags are beginning to appear on store shelves now. Instagrammer Candy Hunting shared this image saying they scored it at their local grocer.
View this post on Instagram
It's finally here!! There are now bags of only Lucky Charms marshmallows in grocery stores!! @saturday_morning_nostalgia had the score of the season and found the Limited Edition Lucky Charms Just Magical Marshmallows at Food City Grocery today. 🙌🙌🙌 Check out his page for pictures of the real deal.
“It’s no secret that Lucky Charms fans love the marshmallows,” director of marketing for cereal at General Mills, Scott Baldwin, said in a statement. “Consumers have flooded our inboxes and swept our social feeds begging for Lucky Charms Marshmallow Only to return. You asked, and we listened.”
Thank you, cereal gods, for listening to the people. We won’t forget this.