Lucky Charms Is Finally Selling Bags Of ONLY The Marshmallows

Lucky Charms/Instagram

Bags of Lucky Charms marshmallows will only be available for a limited time

If you didn’t realize today would be the day all your childhood dreams would come true, you’re not alone. But, alas, today is that day because, for a limited time, consumers can buy a pouch of Lucky Charms marshmallows — and only the marshmallows.

Lucky Charms is releasing a brand new product for all of us who know those sugary mini clovers, hearts, moons, horseshoes, and stars are the very best part of its iconic cereal. Gone are the days of rummaging through the box to have one mouthful of mallow-only goodness or yelling at your drunk college roommate who ate 100% of the marshmallows and left you pouring yourself a bowl of just Lucky the next morning.

This brain child started earlier in the year after Lucky Charms launched a campaign to help their marshmallows not lose their magic. According to PEOPLE, General Mills, the makers of the breakfast staple, said these magically delicious marshmallows charms were mysteriously “losing their magic,” so they turned to fans of the brand for help. It’s not the first time the company has done this but it’s been awhile and it’s cause for celebration.

“Lucky Charms is the only magical marshmallow cereal and I’m so excited to see that families across the country helped bring the magic back,” said Mindy Murray, senior brand experience manager for Lucky Charms, according to Business Wire. “To thank our fans for helping us restore this magic, we’re celebrating the launch of the Just Magical Marshmallows with a spectacle that embodies the magic of Lucky Charms.”

“It’s no secret that Lucky Charms fans love the marshmallows,” director of marketing for cereal at General Mills, Scott Baldwin, said in a statement. “Consumers have flooded our inboxes and swept our social feeds begging for Lucky Charms Marshmallow Only to return. You asked, and we listened.”

Thank you, cereal gods, for listening to the people. We won’t forget this.