These Majestic Baby Names Truly Are ‘Impressively Beautiful’

Peter Amend/Getty Images

When you think of the word “majestic,” you might think of stunning natural formations, like Yellowstone National Park, or of beautiful creatures, like the massive yet graceful blue whale. And that makes sense — Merriam-Webster defines the word as an adjective describing anything “large and impressively beautiful” or “exhibiting majesty.” With that in mind, why not consider majestic names when trying to decide what to call your baby? Since research suggests that a name can shape a person’s identity, giving your child a majestic name could help them see themself through your eyes: genuinely awe-inspiring.

Of course, majestic names can be unique, and choosing an unconventional name for your baby can be nerve-racking when you consider that everyone around you seems to have an opinion (that they’re all too happy to share). But what’s life for if not to take chances? A bold name has the power to prove coloring outside the baby-naming lines is worth it.

With all this in mind, there are a handful of notable names sure to inspire greatness and take your breath away — just like all majestic things should do. So, if you want to shock and awe everyone with a regal-sounding baby name, add these to your short list.

Best Majestic Baby Names

1. Peyto

Peyto is the name of a breathtaking, turquoise, glacier-fed lake in British Columbia. It was named after Bill Peyto, an early explorer who discovered the region. Not only is it gender-neutral, but you can also go with Peyton if you love the idea of Peyto but want something a little more conventional.

2. Olympia

The inspiration for this name comes in two equally impressive forms: Mount Olympus in Washington state and Mount Olympus in Greece, the home of all of the Greek gods and where one could go to pay their respects to Zeus, king of all of the gods. So, you might spark an interest in Greek mythology by giving a kid this moniker (and there are so many great stories to come from that). In addition to the feminized variation of Olympia, which means “of Mount Olympus,” you could go with the full name Olympus or shorten it to Olly. Cute, right?

3. Pakal

This name is a shortened version of Kʼinich Janaab Pakal I, a Mayan king from 615 until 683. Having taken the throne at just eight years old, he had advisors for the earliest part of his reign but ended up ruling until his death. There’s a lot to be said for the fact that, in all those years, no one tried to overthrow him or take him out. That’s a good king! His most major accomplishment was bringing the city of Palenque out of obscurity and turning it into a destination — a real urban center. You can still visit the Temple of Inscriptions in the town to this day. Wouldn’t it be more fun to take a trip and show your kid where his name came from instead of standing in line at Disney World? Just saying.

4. Artemis

Another gender-neutral name from Greek mythology, Artemis was the goddess of the moon, chasing, and celibacy. This god was called Diana in Roman mythology, which is another excellent regal name for a baby girl.

5. Liliʻuokalani

Have you heard of Liliʻuokalani? An icon of Hawaiian culture, she was the Aloha State’s only reigning Hawaiian queen and the last Hawaiian sovereign to govern the islands before the U.S. annexed them in 1898. To this day, you can visit the gorgeous park and botanical gardens named after her, which would make a fantastic babymoon destination. While this name might be a mouthful, you can shorten it with Lili or Lani for a girl to make kindergarten roll call go a little smoother.

6. Cleo

While you might immediately think of Ancient Egypt’s Queen Cleopatra, Cleo is also a gender-neutral name that is particularly popular in Greece. It means “the anointed one, glory, or the acclaimed one.” Sure, it might seem a little extra to name your kid that way, but who knows what they might go on to accomplish in life? You can also spell it Clio, and either way, it’s easy to spell and pronounce.

7. King

This one pretty much speaks for itself, though you can also try out Kingston and use King as the diminutive.

8. Minerva

Minerva is the Roman equivalent of Athena, the goddess of wisdom and the arts. Of course, if you’re a Harry Potter fan, you probably immediately think of Professor Minerva McGonagall (played by the incomparable Maggie Smith in the movies). Bonus: You can shorten it to Minnie, making it quite sweet, too.

9. Musa

King Mansa Musa is known as possibly the wealthiest person ever to have lived, even by today’s standards. He ruled over the West African empire of Mali, which is modern-day Mauritania, Senegal, Gambia, Guinea, Burkina Faso, Mali, Niger, Nigeria, and Chad. If you want to set up your kid for success, you can use this for a girl or a boy’s name.

10. August

This name of Latin origin means “great, magnificent,” making it a natural choice when considering majestic baby names. If you want something slightly less trendy (celebs love this name for their babies!), you could go with the French version of the name: Auguste.

11. Jovanna/Jovian

You can’t get much more majestic than a starry night sky, right? Well, Jovanna/Jovian is derived from Jove, the Roman mythological god Jupiter — father of the sky.

12. Arcadia

There are a lot of majestic connotations tied to this name. Did you know it is a mountainous region of Greece? Going back in time, the Roman poet Virgil recognized it as the perfect setting for pastoral writing. Today, English speakers use the word to describe a place of bucolic pleasure and beauty. And, finally, although not a direct spelling match, the name Arcadia also conjures Maine’s stunning Acadia National Park. If using Arcadia feels too serious, you can always shorten this name to the oh-so-cute Cadi.

13. Hadley

Another gender-neutral name, Hadley means “heather field.” And when you think about that, doesn’t it make you think of the lyrics of “America the Beautiful”? To refresh your memory, the song starts, “O beautiful, for spacious skies/For amber waves of grain/For purple mountain majesties/Above the fruited plain!” Majestic? Very.

14. Duke

Prince Harry has brought prominence in recent years to this English rank of nobility. And while Duke is traditionally used as a boy’s name, it could be evolving into a super-cool gender-neutral name. On the hit FX series Better Things, Olivia Edward plays Duke, the adolescent daughter of the show’s main character.

15. Ionia

In addition to simply sounding majestic, Ionia represents a truly beautiful place: an ancient region by the same name on the western coast of Anatolia in present-day Turkey. Ionia served as one of the most important cultural centers in Greece. In fact, the initial phase of classical Greek civilization is called the “Ionian awakening.” You can also shorten this name to Io, which is the name used for the largest moon of Jupiter.

16. Maximilian

Of Latin origin, Maximilian means “greatest” and was a traditional royal name in Austro-Hungary and Bavaria. Thanks to its shortened form of Max, it’s both classic and trendy.

17. Astrid

This girl’s name of Norse origin means “divinely beautiful,” derived from the Old Norse name Ástríðr. Not only has this been a Scandinavian royal name since the 10th century, but Astrid is the name of many memorable characters in movies and television, from How to Train Your Dragon to Once Upon a Time.