Mandy Moore Shares Hilarious Breastfeeding Selfie As ‘Older’ Rebecca Pearson

Mandy Moore says she hopes Gus ‘doesn’t need therapy’ when he’s older

New mom Mandy Moore shared a hilarious snap on her Instagram Story as she was breastfeeding her ten-week-old son August “Gus” Harrison. While breastfeeding her son, Moore was in full makeup as the elderly Rebecca Pearson character on This Is Us and was really hoping she didn’t confuse baby Gus forever.

Moore and husband Taylor Goldsmith welcomed their son this year while Moore continued filming for the show. Moore plays her character at multiple stages of her life, and wrote next to the picture that she’d just wrapped filming the show’s fifth season that same day. “That’s a wrap from season five, now I’m just feeding my child,” she said, smiling. “I hope he’s not going to need therapy for this later,” she joked of her older-looking face.

Here’s hoping little Gus has a short memory at this stage of his life because that would be a bit jarring.

She wrote more to fans later that evening, saying, “Just got home and got into bed and feeling really grateful. I cannot believe we’ve done 88 episodes of television. It is beyond my wildest dreams and comprehension. Just feeling incredibly grateful to have a job that I am so fulfilled by.”

Last month, Moore also revealed on her Stories that she was dealing with a “plugged milk duct” while pumping on the job. “Home from work at 2am and been up for a bit feeding and trying to sort through this clogged duct,” she wrote. “Thanks for all the sweet messages, fellow nursing friends.”

“Definitely doing football holds and exclusively nursing on the one impacted side, lecithin, massage, hot epsom Salt baths, etc.,” Moore said of what she’s been doing to help alleviate the issue. “I have a suspicion it’s from being back at work and pumping more often then having him on the boob during the day. ALL good!”

Moore has shared some adorable snaps of her son on social media since his birth, including this one of him smiling in the bath. “He may be @taylordawesgoldsmith’s twin,” she wrote, “but he sure does love a bath, just like his mama.”

Moore also shared a bit more about her breastfeeding journey shortly after his birth. “I feel — knock on wood — very lucky. I think maybe because I had such a grueling labor, the gods were smiling down on me in terms of breastfeeding,” she said on an episode of Informed Pregnancy Podcast with Dr. Elliot Berlin. “Because it’s been, knock on wood, relatively easy. He latched immediately. I haven’t had any issues with supply. He is a very hungry, well-fed dude.”

It’s nice to see Moore enjoying motherhood and being open about breastfeeding and the highs and lows you go through. Not many of us have “breastfeeding our kid wearing 80-year-old make-up”-photos, but at least we can laugh at her experience.