Mandy Moore Reveals TV Husband Milo Ventimiglia Taught Her How To Change Diapers

This Is Us star Mandy Moore admitted to Kelly Clarkson that, before becoming a mom, she never changed a diaper

On This Is Us, Mandy Moore plays Rebecca Pearson, the loving mother of triplets and widow to Jack Pearson (Milo Ventimiglia).

In real life, Moore never so much as changed a diaper, unlike her childless co-star, Ventimiglia. In fact, he was the one who apparently showed her the ropes!

During her appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, the new mom to 1-year-old August “Gus” Goldsmith, opened up about everything from work to motherhood. After chatting about her son and This Is Us, Clarkson asked Moore if it was hard to play a mother after never being one, and she admitted it actually was a challenge.

“It’s funny, because I’ve been playing a mom on a television show for six years and I’m like, ‘Wait, can we go back to the beginning now, because I know what it’s like to be a mom. I’ve been faking it,” Moore joked.

“I just remember having to lean on Milo so hard,” she added, saying that he was the one who showed her how to swaddle babies and change diapers.

Clarkson was slightly taken aback, and reminded Moore that Ventimiglia was the one who didn’t have any kids. Moore then explained that he was very hands-on with his nieces and nephews and was just really a natural at it all.

As if we needed another reason to swoon over him!

Moore has never been shy about singing her co-star’s praises. In fact, her Instagram feed is full of little photo tributes to her on-screen family.

This Is Us is currently in the sixth and final season of production. While we’ll sadly miss seeing these two regularly appear together, we are positive Moore and Ventimiglia’s chemistry will only ensure they will end up being co-stars (and IRL friends) for years to come!