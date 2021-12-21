Mariah-Carey-Braves-The-Cold-During-Christmas-‘Roll-In-The-Snow’-With-Her-Kids

Mariah Carey/Instagram

No one does Christmas quite like Mariah Carey, but her kids might actually have her beat

By now, it’s safe to say that Mariah Carey is the undisputed queen of Christmas, and it’s clear she’s passing along her love of the season to her 10-year-old twins, Moroccan and Monroe. Carey just revealed the annual Aspen tradition the trio shares, and it’s truly not for the faint of heart — in fact, she looks straight up terrified.

Carey shared a clip on Instagram of their snowy tradition, aptly set to the sounds of her holiday classic, “All I Want For Christmas Is You,” which just broke Billboard records by hitting the top spot on the Hot 100 chart, becoming the first song in the chart’s history to snag top honors three separate times: in 2017, in 2019, and in 2021.

Now that her family is in Aspen, Colorado, where they spend the holidays each year, it seems they’re already getting in on all the festive fun, celebrating by getting into the hot tub alongside a snowy backdrop. In the clip, Carey can be seen with her daughter, Monroe, as the pair are preparing to get out of the hot tub to roll around in the snow. Because nothing says Christmas like a full-on shock to the system, right?

“So we’re about to do an Aspen tradition that we love to do and the kids have grown to love it… and we’re gonna roll in the snow, if we can” the singer proclaims as she and her daughter step out of the toasty tub into the frigid snow.

Monroe seems way more game for the challenge than her mama, who understandably looks pretty reluctant to hit the snow, despite donning a full-length bodysuit-style swimsuit seemingly in anticipation of the trio’s frosty Christmas tradition. Moroccan can be seen coming up out of nowhere in the background (it also seems like their dog is going for a night swim, too) as the trio run out of the hot tub, straight into the snow. They quickly roll around before jumping back into the warm waters, with Carey serving up her signature diva vibes, letting out multiple yelps and “Oh my Gods,” before telling the camera that yes, it was in fact, “freezing.”

As they got back into the hot tub, Carey — looking as if she’d just seen the Ghost of Christmas Past — looks at the camera and proclaims, “I can’t even know what to say, and that was what we call ‘Roll Up!'” LOL.

It certainly seems like Carey is having tons of fun with her family ahead of the holidays, even if you wouldn’t catch us leaving the comfort of a hot tub to roll around in the snow.