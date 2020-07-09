Mariah Carey’s First Memoir Is Coming Out In September

ANDY COHEN BOOKS and Dia Dipasupil/Getty

Mariah Carey’s first memoir, “The Meaning of Mariah Carey,” is set to be released on September 29

Mariah Carey’s flock of “lambs” rejoice. This fall the actress will be releasing her very first memoir, detailing her life story in its entirety and finally giving us a glimpse into her decades in the limelight, including her highly publicized relationships, experiences in motherhood, personal and professional struggles, and simply what it’s like to be one of the most famous female forces in the industry. An added bonus? The Queen of Christmas will even narrate her own life story in an Audible version.

On July 9, Carey announced that The Meaning of Mariah Carey, cowritten by Michaela Angela Davis, will be available on September 29, in both print form and on Audible via Andy Cohen Books. The release coincides with the 30th anniversary of her debut album.

“It took me a lifetime to have the courage and the clarity to write my memoir. I want to tell the story of the moments — the ups and downs, the triumphs and traumas, the debacles and the dreams, that contribute to the person I am today,” Carey explained in a social media post.

She continued to explain that this book will be a deep dive into her life, from her viewpoint, finally setting the record — and all those rumors — straight.

“Though there have been countless stories about me throughout my career and very public personal life, it’s been impossible to communicate the complexities and depths of my experience in any single magazine article or a ten-minute television interview. And even then, my words were filtered through someone else’s lens, largely satisfying someone else’s assignment to define me,” she continued.

“This book is composed of my memories, my mishaps, my struggles, my survival and my songs. Unfiltered. Writing this memoir was incredibly hard, humbling and healing. My sincere hope is that you are moved to a new understanding, not only about me, but also about the resilience of the human spirit.”

“Carey’s story is an improbable and inspiring journey of survival and resilience as she struggles through complex issues of race, identity, class, childhood, and family trauma during her meteoric rise to music superstardom,” a statement announcing the book’s release date reads. “By pulling back the curtain on perceptions often told through the filtered lens of media, Carey bravely and beautifully walks through her battles with gender and power dynamics, emotional abuse, public embarrassments, personal failures, and phenomenal victories. In her own words and song lyrics, Carey reveals untold moments and intimate experiences along with anecdotes of sacred moments with iconic figures to craft an honest, unique, and vivid portrait of her extraordinary life.”

