Mark Ruffalo To Play Ryan Reynolds’ Dad In New Netflix Movie

Dave J Hogan/Han Myung-Gu/Getty

Ryan Reynolds and Mark Ruffalo to play father and son in upcoming Netflix film

Netflix makes a lot of fantastic content, from Stranger Things to The Queen’s Gambit, but every so often a project comes around that is to A+ you really just have to sit back and marvel at the genius of it all. Today, that project is a new movie where Mark Ruffalo is set to play Ryan Reynolds’ dad. The movie just started filming, but already I know that it’s going to be my favorite film of all-time, based exclusively on the news that two actors I may or may not describe as “My Hall Passes” play father and son in it.

Although “Mark Ruffalo and Ryan Reynolds playing father and son” should be enough to get you to care, here are some details about the upcoming flick. Already filming in Vancouver, The Hollywood Reporter shares that The Adam Project is a sci-fi adventure film that stars Ryan Reynolds as a guy who goes back in time “to get help from his 13-year-old self. Together, they have to find their late father, who is now the same age as Reynolds, and set things right in order to save the future.”

At first, the idea of Ruffalo playing Reynolds’ dad seemed ridiculous because Ruffalo is only nine years older than the Deadpool star, so it makes a whole lotta sense that Reynolds’ character actually goes back in time and “meets” his dad when they’re both in their 40s.

ohhhh it’s a movie about time travel https://t.co/vGrMfjh5Tc — 🌾 (@daysmillcr) November 23, 2020

Ruffalo will be playing the part of a “a brilliant physicist” with Catherine Keener in the villain role, playing a woman who has stolen powerful tech from Ruffalo’s character. Oh, and Just Jared claims that Jennifer Garner is also starring in the film as Reynold’s mom, so it’s a 13 Going on 30 reunion as well. Cute.

Ruffalo is already very excited about the project and tweeted that he can’t wait to “boss around my son Ryan Reynolds.”

So excited to be a part of this already amazing cast and boss around my son, @VancityReynolds 😘 https://t.co/36hKktDRbQ — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) November 23, 2020

Also, because the two gentlemen appear in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, a lot of people were like:

The Hulk is Deadpool’s dad! — Josh ❤️ Ariana Grande #Positions #BlackLivesMatter (@supermangeek101) November 23, 2020

That’s right, the Hulk is Deadpool’s dad.

Oh and because Reynolds continues to be a good dude, the film will host the individuals in Reynolds’ and Blake Lively’s “The Group Effort Initiative,” which is a self-financed diversity and inclusion program that gives people of color a chance to work and learn on Reynolds’ film shoots. This is the first movie to launch the program.

So happy to welcome these talented folks as we start filming, The Adam Project for @netflix. @groupeffort https://t.co/FrwYiOaZqu — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) November 13, 2020

Also, the movie is directed by Shawn Levy who directs the Night at the Museum movies, so it’s sure to be an all-around good family time. I cannot wait.