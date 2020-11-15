Ryan Reynolds Says Having 3 Daughters ‘Has Been Such A Ride’: ‘I Love Being A Girl Dad’

Tommaso Boddi/WireImage

Mario Lopez’s daughter asked Ryan Reynolds all about being a girl dad and his responses were perfection

We still can’t stop smiling after watching this adorable interview with Ryan Reynolds. To promote his latest film, The Croods: A New Age, Reynolds sat down with Access host Mario Lopez’s kids — Gia, 10, and Dominic, 7 — who not only asked him all about the Croods sequel, but also his family — and particularly his three daughters.

“What makes you the ultimate girl dad?” Gia asked Reynolds of daughters James, 5, Inez, 4, and Betty, 1.

“I love being a girl dad,” Reynolds sweetly started. “I have three daughters, which I never in a million years would imagine.”

“I come from all boys. I have three older brothers,” he continued. “So, for me to have three daughters has been such a ride, and I love every second of it.”

But what makes him the ultimate girl dad, he said, was being there for them and being “as present as possible.”

“I shoot movies and my wife shoots movies and we go travel all over the place and we just all go together,” he continued. “I think that that’s been the best part of it. We really don’t spend a lot of time apart. I get to spend a lot of time with my girls.”

Gia, superstar interviewer, then asked Reynolds a great question that he didn’t hesitate, not one second, to answer earnestly.

“In the movie, the moms and girls save the day. Are your wife and daughters the superheroes in your family?” Gia excitedly asked.

“No joke, they’re the most capable people I know,” Reynolds responded. “If anything got crazy or scary in my life, they’re the first people that I would lean on. They have wisdom and strength, and they’re calm under fire. They have courage under fire — so yeah, to me [that] sounds like a true story.”

Now, how cute is that?

This isn’t the first time Reynolds has opened up about his daughters. In an interview with Stephen Colbert earlier in April, he said he’s loved the company of all his girls amid quarantine.

“I do not miss masculine company at all. Really, most men tend to be the architects of someone’s demise,” he said. “So, it’s fine. I like just being here with the girls. I like doing the girl stuff.”

He continued to say that he tries “not to push gender-normative ideas” on his kids as they’re born.

“But each one when they came out that shoot, they wanted to make dresses, they wanted to dress in hot pink all day. So, that’s what I do,” he said. “This morning, I made dresses out of tissue paper, which was fun for them. Not bad at all.”

Could we love this man more?