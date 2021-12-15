Mason Disick Sends Kim K Worried Text About North West’s TikTok Video

Mehdi Taamallah/NurPhoto/Getty and Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Kourtney Kardashian’s oldest son Mason Disick sent Aunt Kim Kardashian the sweetest text message voicing his concerns for North West’s safety after his cousin went live on TikTok

Earlier this week, Kim Kardashian’s eldest daughter North West got in trouble after she went live on TikTok against her mother’s orders, giving fans a tour of their house, including footage of Kim laying in bed on her phone. After the “live” incident in the Kardashian household, Kourtney Kardashian’s 12-year-old son Mason (and eldest of all the KarJenner cousins) sent Kim the sweetest text message in the world voicing his concern for North West’s safety on social media, leading Kim to brand little Mason an “insightful king.”

So yesterday, North West went live on TikTok — which she was not supposed to do — and the video ends with Kim yelling at her to stop filming.

To jog your memory, back in 2020, a then 10-year-old Mason Disick did the same thing on Instagram and even spilled some family secrets, like talking about Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s relationship status. His parents Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian quickly shut down his Instagram account, so he just went over to TikTok and went live again! When someone asked what happened to his IG account, the little man said “It got deleted because I was ‘too young’, because I went viral,” Mason quipped. “I would have had 2.7 mil [followers] by now if I’d kept it up.”

Anyway, little Mason has come a long way since those contraband live videos, because he sent Aunt Kimberly the sweetest text message voicing his concern for North’s privacy and safety if she continues to go live on social media.

“Hi I don’t wanna disrespect north but I don’t think she should do the lives unless someone is with her because people are always screen recording and she might tell information that isn’t correct and stuff like that, that she will regret,” Mason’s texts read.

“I did the exact same thing as she did,” Mason continued. “I would do the lives and now I regret saying one of the things that I said.” He then concluded his thought with: “Just in case for [her] safety.”

Kim responded that she thinks North learned her lesson, but it would be a good idea for Mason to talk to his North about it, to which Mason sweetly replied, “I’d love to talk to her about it. Next time I come over maybe.” Awww

Kim shared the screen grabs of the text convo on her Instagram, calling Mason an “insightful king” and a “helpful king.”

Shouout to Kourtney and Scott on raising a mature kids who is always looking out for his little cousins.