North Posts House Tour On TikTok Live Before Kim Shuts It Down

North West went live on TikTok and Kim Kardashian was not having it

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s eight-year-old daughter North West is my favorite Kardashian. Brash, no-nonsense, strong *Kanye* vibes, it only makes sense that North West went live on TikTok the other day without her mom Kim Kardashian‘s permission. Naturally, adorable chaos (and video) ensued.

In a video that has since gone viral online, North West — who co-runs a TikTok account with Kim called @Kimandnorth — got hold of a phone and took the account’s 2 million followers on an unapproved tour of Kim’s massive family home.

During the nearly three-minute video, before Kim K shut that sh*t down, North’s live video includes a tour of the family’s Christmas decorations, the mausoleum-like halls of their Hidden Hills home, and what appears to be the set-up for a Sing 2 viewing party, complete with a Sing 2 inspired five-tier cake, because hosting a movie premiere is apparently just a normal Monday in the Kardashian household. *Celebs, they are certainly NOT like us.*

During the video, North instructs her fans to “say ‘Yes’ if you love this app” (lol), while Kourtney Kardashian’s seven-year-old son Reign tries to shut it down, telling North “you’re not supposed to be on live!”

Finally, North barges into her mother’s room where Kim is laying in bed on her phone (relatable lol), and yells out “Mom, I’m live!”

Kim sits straight up, alarmed, and says, “No stop, you’re not allowed to!” Kim asks others, “is she really on live?” Before North realizes that she definitely girl-bossed too close to the sun and tells the viewers, “Okay, bye!”

The mother-daughter duo joined the app over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend and share cute family Toks with the rest of North’s younger siblings and honestly, this little Live faux pas is probably the most relatable we’ve ever seen Kim. Minus the over-the-top Sing 2 viewing party that’s apparently about to happen, Kim is every mom, just scrolling through their phone in bed having to be ready to revoke their kid’s social media privileges at any moment.

North has always been outspoken, headstrong, and honestly? Savage. Kim recently revealed that North shades her mom’s interior design choices when North gets mad. “Every time I get into some kind of disagreement with my daughter North, she thinks this is a dig to me: She’ll say, ‘Your house is so ugly, it’s all white! Who lives like this?’” Kim explained on an October episode of The Ellen Show. “She just thinks it, like, gets to me, and it is kind of mean because I like my house.”

North may only be eight, but she is, perhaps, the most iconic Kardashian.