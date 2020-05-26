Matthew McConaughey Delivers 110,000 Masks To Rural Texas Hospitals

Matthew McConaughey/Instagram and Noam Galai/Getty

Matthew McConaughey and wife Camila delivered 110,000 masks over Memorial Day weekend

Matthew McConaughey and his wife, Camila Alves McConaughey are emerging from this pandemic as the kind of celebrities who are using their fame and power for good. And it’s honestly wonderful to watch. Before the Memorial Day weekend, the pair delivered 110,000 masks to Texas hospitals in rural areas.

McConaughey shared a photo on Instagram of himself and his wife in their truck with boxes piled inside as well as on top of the truck’s bed. “Thanks to @lincoln for donating 110 thousand masks – me and @camilamcconaughey hitting the road to get em to rural hospitals in need across Texas,” the actor wrote in the caption.

PEOPLE reports the couple previously donated 80,000 masks to frontline workers in Austin, Texas and New Orleans, Louisiana.

“Matt and I were able to get approximately 80,000 masks, and it’s a combination of surgical masks and KN95 masks that will be distributed between Austin and New Orleans, where they were getting hit pretty hard as well,” Camila told PEOPLE last month. “It was important for us to make sure that here in Austin, not just the hospitals got them, but also the police department and the fire department as well. In this moment, we’ve got to find ways to help both sides because they’re all on the front line right now and we can’t afford to lose any of them.”

She and McConaughey delivered the supplies in Austin, where they live with their three children sons Levi, 11, and Livingston, 7, and daughter Vida, 10.

Back in April, the couple and their family hosted a virtual bingo night for a senior living facility in Texas, where a group of older adults were self-isolating. The facility, The Enclave at Round Rock Senior Living, posted a video of the game on their Facebook page. Of course, it’s utterly adorable and incredibly heartwarming.

“This community shared with us that they have all these elders and they’re not allowed to get out of their room or interact with each other because they are very high risk,” she said. “We got right on with them and they were great about helping put it together, and it was just beautiful and sweet and funny and fun. They were so grateful and so happy it broke them out of their routine. They got out of that space that they’re in to do something completely fun and different, and give them a positive boost.”