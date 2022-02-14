The LA Rams quarterback was cheered by family and friends on his way to winning his first Superbowl

Former cheerleader Kelly Stafford knows how to organize a display of support. The wife of Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford joined rows of the football star’s family and friends flanking his car on his way to play the biggest game of his life.

Kelly posted to Instagram a video of Matthew’s most enthusiastic fans applauding and cheering him as he enters and takes off in his car. “Sending him off with his closest friends and family. The same crew that’s been with us since high school and college. He loved every second😜. What a moment,” wrote Kelly.

The couple’s story is the stuff of fantasy. They met at the University of Georgia, while Matthew was starring quarterback of the football team and Kelly was a member of the cheer-leading squad, later marrying and becoming parents to four daughters: twins Chandler and Sawyer, 4, Hunter, 3, and Tyler, 1.

But their family has also endured hardships. In 2019, Kelly was diagnosed with a brain tumor and endured a 12-hour surgery. She credits her husband with encouraging and caring for her throughout the difficult journey, which involved re-learning how to walk and spending weeks away from their three small children.

“I wouldn’t be here today without him,” Kelly told Good Morning America. “He was the one who really encouraged me to go get checked and fought with me through that entire battle.”

“I obviously learned, not that I didn’t know it already, but just how tough she is,” Matthew told ESPN in a 2019 interview.

“Going through this, we really learned how strong we were,” added Kelly.

After the big win on Sunday evening, Kelly was one of the first out on the field. With baby Tyler on one hip, she planted a kiss on Matthew. The couple were soon joined by their other daughters, and Matthew could be seen playing in the heaps of yellow and blue confetti with his girls.