The Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show Will Be A ’90s Dream Come True

Our ’90s hearts just skipped a collective beat when the Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show was announced. A trailer that looks nothing short of magical just dropped and features a plethora of ’90s royalty, including Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar.

The video starts with a young Slim Shady watching himself now as Eminem, both performing his single “Rap God.” This is quickly followed by Snoop Dog driving in his car, listening to his hit, “The Next Episode.” Next up is the gorgeous Mary J. Blige in a blue coat and tight jeans walking on a photoshoot while “Family Affair” plays in the background. Lamar is then featured with “Humble” playing in the background while he tries to write his next chart-topper.

Each artist gets a call from Dr. Dre, who is moving his chess pieces expertly, asking his hand-picked team to drop what they’re doing and get to Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium for the halftime show. The video, titled “The Call,” was created by Straight Outta Compton’s director F. Gary Gray, which is why it’s perfection (and likely cost a fortune to make).

“California Love” is also playing in the Marvel-inspired video, a nod to the GOAT, Tupac, and ends with “Still D.R.E.” Speaking of GOAT, together, these artists have 43 Grammys and 22 Billboard charts No. 1 albums (and have never appeared on stage together before). Please, please let the entire show be made up of all their famous tunes so we can sit at home and belt the lyrics off-key.

The most epic, star-studded @Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show trailer is OUT! 📽️🌟 Watch these five music titans get ready for the #PepsiHalftime Show on Feb 13th. https://t.co/Zgesis0IWB pic.twitter.com/KiUqUjYZxi — NFL (@NFL) January 20, 2022

“Artists like Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg were at the forefront of the West Coast hip hop revolution, so to be able to bring them back to LA, where it all began alongside Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar will prove to be an epic, unforgettable celebration of the impact hip hop has today,” said Todd Kaplan, Pepsi Marketing VP when the lineup was announced.

Typically, the Halftime Show features one big artist with possibly a cameo by one or two more. This format throws it all the way back to 2004 when Jessica Simpson, Janet Jackson, Diddy, Nelly, Kid Rock, and Justin Timberlake all took the stage together.

The Super Bowl airs Feb. 13. Whether it’s the Packers, Niners, Rams, or the Tampa Bay Bucs that make it to the big game, it’s clear many of us will now be tuning in just for the show. Our ’90s cups runneth over.