Maya Rudolph Hilariously Reacts To Kamala Harris VP News: ‘Oh Sh*t’

Will Heath/NBC

The SNL alum is very aware of the public demand for her to reprise her role as Kamala ‘The Fun Aunt’ Harris

When Joe Biden announced (FINALLY) that his running mate in the upcoming election will be California Senator Kamala Harris, social media basically erupted with excitement over the thought of Maya Rudolph coming back to SNL. And Ms. Rudolph, who is nominated for an Emmy for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series for her portrayal of Harris, has some thoughts about reprising her role.

“Oh shit,” she responded during a live Zoom call during a panel with other Emmy nominees for Entertainment Weekly.

Wanda Sykes, who was also on the Zoom panel, teased Rudolph: “Somebody’s gonna be very busy now!” To which Rudolph said, “Ruh-roh,” all in good fun. She did address the likelihood that she’ll once again portray Harris on SNL when it returns — in whatever form it returns — this fall.

“I love going to the show,” she said. “Any excuse I can get, I love. I just didn’t really anticipate traveling during a pandemic, but if there’s anyone that can work it out I’m sure Lorne [Michaels] has some sort of invisible helicopter that can get me there.”

Lorne, you heard the woman. Get the ‘copter.

During the panel, Rudolph explained what it means to her to be associated with SNL at all, especially years after she left the legendary show. “Ever since I was a kid, truly, I wanted to be on any kind of SCTV, Saturday Night Live, and I can’t believe that I got to work there, and I can’t believe that it’s my family still,” she says. “I’m so thrilled to even be associated with the show and that I got to go back. It’s like the gift that keeps on giving. Honestly, it’s my favorite place to play.”

It’s honestly amazing that she was literally doing an Emmy panel about being nominated for her role as Harris while the Harris news was being shared in real-time. Rudolph was also clearly delighted by the news and her reaction is everything. “I’m as surprised as you are, guys. That’s spicy.”

As far as how Harris herself feels about Rudolph’s hysterical impression of her? She sounds very much here for it in a tweet from last fall where the VP pick poked fun at her exchange with Biden during a debate. “That girl being played by @MayaRudolph on @nbcsnl? That girl was me,” she quipped.

That girl being played by @MayaRudolph on @nbcsnl? That girl was me. pic.twitter.com/btmrzJnm6u — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) September 29, 2019

While the pandemic safety protocol for doing SNL will have to be determined before the show resumes next month, Rudolph is ready. And so are we.