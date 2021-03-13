Royals Reportedly Wouldn’t Even Let Meghan Markle & Her Mom Get Coffee

OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images

Royal reporter details how Meghan Markle and her mother couldn’t even walk outside Frogmore Cottage for a coffee

Since Oprah’s bombshell interview with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry last week, the world learned not only how much racist abuse Meghan was forced to endure while she and Harry were senior members of the Royal Family, but many were also shocked to find out how isolated Meghan’s life truly was when she and Harry were living at the Palace. Both Meghan and Harry likened their experience in the royal family to being “trapped,”and it was so bad that one time when Meghan’s mother visited her, she was stunned when Meghan told her they couldn’t even go for a walk to get coffee.

During the Oprah interview, Meghan said that due to her constant appearances in U.K. tabloids (which was outside her control), the Palace placed limits on what she could do, and she revealed that at one point she did not leave the house for months. She said that she couldn’t get lunch with friends because the “firm” believed she was too overexposed.

Adding to this narrative is Harper’s Bazaar’s royal reporter and biographer Omid Scobie, who corroborated Meghan’s truth, sharing a troubling anecdote about Meghan and her mom Doria Ragland.

“The palace has continually proven itself to be unable to empathize with any person who crumbles under the pressures of its outdated and unreasonable expectations.” My thoughts via @HarpersBazaarUS:https://t.co/6WUDDGk0Um — Omid Scobie (@scobie) March 10, 2021

“Lunch with friends could have momentarily lifted her spirits, but social outings were dismissed by royal family members and aides who said it would be better to lie low. Her image was ‘everywhere right now,’ they told her,” Scobie wrote in an article for Harper’s Bazaar about Meghan’s “Stifling, Toxic and Racist” treatment within the Royal Family. “Her isolated existence stood out in particular to her worried mother, Doria Ragland, who during a summer 2019 visit to Frogmore Cottage was surprised to discover that neither she nor her daughter was able to go out into Windsor town to pick up coffees.”

“You’re stuck in here,” Doria reportedly told Meghan at the time.

“The family and staff were well aware of the extent of it and, though their recollections may vary, ours don’t because we lived through it with them. And there are many emails and texts to support that.” Friend of the Sussexes, @Janina tells @thismorning that there are receipts. pic.twitter.com/01y7bBVZ1W — Omid Scobie (@scobie) March 10, 2021

Sadly, in the aftermath of the Oprah interview, this new anecdote shouldn’t come as a shock, seeing as Meghan revealed that the Palace wouldn’t even let her leave to get help for her mental health when she admitted she was suicidal. It’s just so shocking and cruel to see the Palace also crack down on even the simplest joys like coffee with her mom. Scobie also said that Meghan reportedly told friends that she described this period of isolation as a “death by a thousand cuts.”

Today’s the day. Oprah with Meghan and Harry: A Primetime Special airs tonight at 8/7c on @CBS. #OprahMeghanHarry pic.twitter.com/hHFppSFrW8 — Oprah Winfrey (@Oprah) March 7, 2021

Since the Oprah interview, and follow-up anecdotes like these by Scobie, the Queen has released a statement, claiming that “the whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan.” On behalf of everyone who watched Meghan and Harry unpack their pain during that interview, the Palace’s message is a whole lotta lip service. We hope Meghan and Harry continue to build the thriving new life they deserve.