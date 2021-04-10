Meghan Markle Will Not Attend Prince Philip’s Funeral

Ben Birchall/Getty

Markle was advised by her physician not to travel due to her pregnancy

Funeral arrangements are underway for the late Prince Philip. And while Prince Harry is expected to attend the funeral service in the U.K. next Saturday, Meghan Markle will, instead, remain in the U.S. — and for good reason.

According to a Buckingham Palace spokesperson at a news briefing Saturday, Markle “has been advised by her physician not to travel” due to her pregnancy. She and Prince Harry are expecting their second child — a daughter — this spring. The visit next weekend marks Prince Harry’s first time visiting the country in over a year, as well as the first time he will have seen members of the Royal Family since the airing of his and Markle’s interview with Oprah last month.

Prince #Harry will attend his grandfather, Prince Philip’s funeral which will be held on Saturday, according to Buckingham Palace. “We’ll confirm the guest list on Thursday, what I can tell people is that the Duke of Sussex is planning to attend,“ a palace spokesman said. — Isa Soares (@IsaCNN) April 10, 2021

“The Duke of Sussex is planning to attend,” the royal spokesperson said at the briefing. “The Duchess of Sussex has been advised by her physician not to travel. So the duke will be attending.”

This isn’t the only event Markle will be missing due to her pregnancy. According to Marie Claire, Prince Harry also planned to attend a handful of events overseas this summer, including what was to be Prince Philip’s 100th birthday celebration, as well as the unveiling of Kensington Palace’s Princess Diana statue — and Markle was already planning to stay at their California home.

“He has, quite simply, been my strength and stay all these years, and I, and his whole family, and this and many other countries, owe him a debt greater than he would ever claim, or we shall ever know.” -Her Majesty The Queen, 1997. pic.twitter.com/wbSldSavNA — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) April 10, 2021

Prince Philip died “peacefully” at 99 on Friday.

“It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen announces the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh,” Buckingham Palace said in a statement. “His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle. Further announcements will made in due course. The Royal Family join with people around the world in mourning his loss.”

The funeral is scheduled to take place April 17 at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle, according to the Palace. And per the BBC, 30 family members will attend the funeral as guests, in accordance with the government’s COVID-19 guidelines.

The Prince of Wales pays tribute to The Duke of Edinburgh on behalf of The Royal Family. pic.twitter.com/tDP0rkKGzc — The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall (@ClarenceHouse) April 10, 2021

“The plans for the funeral are in line with The Duke of Edinburgh’s own personal wishes, and the occasion will recognize and celebrate The Duke’s life and his more than 70 years of service to The Queen, the UK and the Commonwealth,” the Palace states. “It will be a Ceremonial Royal Funeral, the same as for Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother, rather than a State Funeral – something which is generally reserved for Monarchs. The plans have been approved by The Queen and reflect appropriate Government advice.”

Prince Philip’s coffin, which will be located at the Private Chapel at Windsor Castle and will remain until the day of the funeral, will be covered with “His Royal Highness’s Personal Standard” and dressed with a wreath of flowers. The coffin will then be moved on the day of the funeral and placed in the Quadrangle at Windsor Castle.

According to People, Prince Philip’s immediate family, including his children and grandchildren, will make up the bulk of attendees inside St. George’s Chapel. The full guest list will be confirmed later in the week. The funeral plans, so far, are detailed on the Palace’s website.

“In Loving Memory of His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh, 1921-2021,” Prince Harry and Markle’s tribute on the Archewell Foundation website states. “Thank you for your service… you will be greatly missed.”