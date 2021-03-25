Meghan McCain Gets Dragged For Filth Over Comments On Diversity

Twitter/The View

Meghan McCain signs on to The View every day, and every day she chooses violence

Meghan McCain, daughter to “My Father, John McCain” (which must be said alá Gretchen Wieners, daughter to the inventor of Toaster Strudel), went on national television and took a giant dump on the notion that diverse representation in the workplace is important and valuable. And the entire internet is ripping her a new one over her irresponsible, tone-deaf, privileged words.

The co-hosts of The View were discussing Senator Tammy Duckworth, who recently announced that until President Biden appoints an Asian American to a senior position, she would vote against future Biden Cabinet picks due to the lack of Asian representation.

Meghan McCain: "We’ve only had one Asian American host co-host host this show. Does that mean one of us should be leaving because there’s not enough representation? We're talking about — is identity politics more important than the qualifications for the job?" pic.twitter.com/0nN1ilB9Nn — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) March 24, 2021

Meghan McCain, whom we only know as a public figure because of who her father was and how much money her family has, went on a tirade about the “slippery slope” that is the “natural progression of identity politics.” And, like many a white woman before her, decided that Martin Luther King Jr. wouldn’t have been happy about diverse representation because, like, what if someone is unqualified for a job and is only hired because of their identity?

Wow, that sounds really familiar! Meghan McCain’s bachelor’s degree is in art history, so naturally that qualifies her as a nationally recognized political expert on social justice issues.

“The View is 25 years old next year,” she continued. “We’ve only had one Asian American host co-host on this show,” she said (referring to Lisa Ling, who could run circles around McCain and, frankly, anyone else who’s been on The View in terms of journalistic prowess). “So does that mean that one of us should be leaving at some point because there’s not enough representation? We’re talking about, is identity politics more important than qualifications of a job, and I think that’s a question, going forward, that the progressive left is going to have to reconcile.”

Well, the second the clip made it to Twitter, McCain’s complete lack of self-awareness and just overall depth brought out some very valid criticism.

And some questions about who her hairstylist is, for reasons that are obvious to anyone with eyeballs.

1/4 I am 1 of 3 Black women who coined the term #IdentityPolitics in the #CombaheeRiverCollective Statement, 1977. @MeghanMcCain does not know what she's talking about. What we meant was that Black women have the right to determine our own political agendas, period, full stop. https://t.co/CGncZG8frQ — Barbara Smith (@TheBarbaraSmith) March 25, 2021

Every single time The View cuts to Meghan McCain pic.twitter.com/EMRfE8gxEn — Stephen LaConte (@stephenlc) March 24, 2021

The opposite of imposter syndrome is called Meghan McCain. — Susie Meister (@susie_meister) March 24, 2021

Meghan McCain studied Art history b4 starting a blog ABOUT JOHN MCCAIN. At 25, she wrote a book about being her daddy’s daughter. Then, despite never working in politics, she became a political analyst b4 joining The View. (Sigh) Why do y’all keep expecting her to know things? https://t.co/r2iF1Oikrn — Michael Harriot (@michaelharriot) March 25, 2021

Let me get this straight: All our lives we’ve been teased and harassed for being too smart and qualified, but now Meghan McCain is saying Asian Americans don’t have enough qualifications? 🤔 — Lindy Li (@lindyli) March 24, 2021

Just let Meghan McCain look like a Rugrats villain and move on. — Louis Virtel (@louisvirtel) March 25, 2021

Qualifications: Lisa Ling – Channel One News at age 18, senior war correspondent by age 25, beat out 12,000 who auditioned for The View Meghan McCain: John McCain was her dad https://t.co/2bxTEcFDIF — Nick Jack Pappas (@Pappiness) March 24, 2021

What did Whoopi Goldberg do to warrant the punishment of working with Meghan McCain every day? — Phillip (@MajorPhilebrity) March 24, 2021

Meghan McCain's qualification, for those asking, isn't her last name. It's her soulless willingness to make bad faith arguments, get social media buzz for a program nobody would ever discuss otherwise and then complain about cancel culture when people dunk on her. — Daniel Fienberg (@TheFienPrint) March 24, 2021

No one has ever wanted to be fired from a job more than Meghan McCain’s hair stylist pic.twitter.com/gQm7p2Oiwn — country club alt (@youonlyLIBonce) March 24, 2021

Last month, McCain made waves when she suggested that Dr. Fauci should be fired. Because she’s so tired of following rules, damn it! It’s hard living through a pandemic when you’re rich and not at all affected financially and can quarantine safely in a very large, very nice home! And she wants a vaccine before anyone else, okay? It’s just not fair!

“The fact that I, Meghan McCain, co-host of The View, don’t know when or how I will be able to get a vaccine because the rollout for my age range and my health is so nebulous, I have no idea when and how I get it,” she said at the time.

Yeah. Uh-huh. If they’re not going to fire her, can they at least bring Rosie back to put her in her place? Sigh.