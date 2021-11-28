Meghan Trainor Celebrates Family With Her ‘My Kind Of Present’ Music Video

(Meghan Trainor / YouTube)

Meghan Trainor’s all about family in her latest music video, which features cameos by her husband, Daryl Sabara, and her baby son, Riley

Meghan Trainor has never been shy about how much she adores her family. The “All About That Bass” singer has shared intimate details about her life — relatable things, like how she learned to love her body again post-baby, and hilarious, maybe not-as-retable things, like how she and her hubby have side-by-side toilets. Given all this, it’s no surprise that the 27-year-old singer decided to share the screen with her hubby and son for the music video of her holiday single “My Kind of Present.”

The video opens with Trainor reading to her son Riley, who looks too cute and ready for winter in polar bear pajamas. Trainor sings about looking all types of glam as she preps for the holidays, giving us some serious Classic Christmas vibes. At the end of the video, we see Trainor putting glittery bows on the tree as her husband plays with one of his new presents, a PS5. The camera pans out to reveal that the book Trainor was reading Riley at the beginning of the video is a gift from Sabara to his wife and child. Bawwwww.

At the end of the day, already has everything she would want for Christmas, as she sings, “You’re my kind of present, You’re my, my angel from Heaven, so go and tell Santa, don’t bring me nothin'”

Trainor teased the video days before it’s release, along with her son’s cameo

On Nov. 24, two days before Trainor released the video, she posted a teaser poster for the video on her Instagram. “GET READY FOR THE #MyKindofPresent MUSIC VIDEO FRIDAY 🎄 introducing the adorable Riley Trainor 🎁💖” she captioned the post.

As excited as fans were for the video, even more were thrilled at the idea of a feature-length holiday film starring Trainor. And can you blame them? The poster looks like it is straight off of the Hallmark Channel, and we mean that in the best way possible. But right now, it looks like Trainor is enjoying her time as a new mama.

“I’m happiest nowadays when I’m putting my baby to sleep with my husband because we do it together every night. We look at each other like, ‘We made the best baby,’ ” she told People back in September. “We got so blessed.” And even though she claims there isn’t anything on her Christmas wishlist, she has voiced that she is “ready for three more kids!”