‘Melrose Place’ Cast Will Reunite For COVID Relief Benefit

Getty Images

Get ready for a blast from the past, because a Melrose Place reunion is going down

In a time when so much is scary and uncertain, it helps to have things that are familiar and comforting. And the YouTube series Stars in the House clearly understands that because, on Tuesday, they’re taking us for a stroll down memory lane. The destination? The most fabulous apartment complex on TV in the ‘90s. Or, you know, ever. That’s right — the cast of Melrose Place is reuniting for the first time in nearly a decade and just shy of two decades since the soapy drama ended.

Did we mention it’s for a good cause, too? Entertainers from the nostalgic series will join together virtually on Stars in the House for an episode benefitting The Actors Fund, an organization currently providing relief amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

So happy to be reunited with my #MelrosePlace Melrose Place cast for a great cause! @theactorsfund watch us live tomorrow 8 EST 5 PST @StarsInTheHouse. https://t.co/GAxAShcnh5 or YouTube! Can't wait to see everyone! pic.twitter.com/BUEdHuheAK — JOSIE BISSETT (@josiebissett) April 27, 2020

You obviously need more deets, because how else are you going to get sufficiently hype about the trendy L.A. characters you loved to watch scheme, seduce, and scandalize? So, here’s the scoop.

As you may well already know, Stars in the House is hosted by SiriusXM’s Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley. Saints that they are, they’ve already brought us virtual reunions for Desperate Housewives, Frasier, and Glee. So far, they’ve raised more than $240,150 to benefit the Actors Fund.

Tomorrow, Melrose Place will be added to that growing roster when Josie Bissett (Jane Mancini), Thomas Calabro (Michael Mancini), Marcia Cross (Kimberly Shaw), Laura Leighton (Sydney Andrews), Heather Locklear (Amanda Woodward), Doug Savant (Matt Fielding), Grant Show (Jake Hanson), Andrew Shue (Billy Campbell), Courtney Thorne-Smith (Alison Parker) and Daphne Zuniga (Jo Reynolds) meet virtually to reminisce about their time on the show.

Fans who want to help out will be able to donate to Actors Fund while they watch, but that’s not all fans can do. Those who tune in will reportedly also be encouraged to ask questions throughout the livestream evening.

“Seth and I believe that in this time of social distancing and isolation, much happiness can be found by seeing familiar faces from shows beloved by the whole world,” host Wesley explained in a statement. “We call these shows comfort TV. And we plan on having more every week, — along with our beloved theater palls — all for The Actors Fund.”

Tune in to the Melrose Place virtual reunion Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET on the Actors Fund YouTube channel.