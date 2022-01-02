The Obamas Broke The Internet With This NYE Photo

(Mark Wilson / Getty Images News)

Michelle Obama shared this silly photo of her and her ‘boo’ on NYE

It’s still hard to believe that it’s already 2022, or that the construct of time is still somehow relevant after nearly two years in of social distancing and quarantining throughout the pandemic. Even though it may feel like it at points, it’s not all doom and gloom, and yes, you are still allowed to have fun. Former First Lady Michelle Obama took to Instagram on New Year’s Day and served us a reminder of this, sharing an adorable photo of herself and President Barack Obama in goofy 2022 glasses as they ushered in the new year.

“Happy New Year from me and my boo! 🎉🥳 Wishing you all a year filled with happiness, love, and good health,” she captioned the photo. Followers loved how real the photo of the former first couple was. “You and your boo still killing it,” wrote one user. “Obama looking stylish AF,” wrote another, and that’s an understatement, in our humble opinion. The former first lady donned an embellished blazer and a black romper and strappy heels. We also would be remiss not to point out that the former first lady is serving some serious face. And those blue toenails? Get us that color, STAT.

Former FLOTUS Michelle Obama shared the photo a day after posting a touching tribute to Betty White

On December 31, the world lost icon Betty White. Michelle Obama was one of the many who shared their love for the Golden Girls alum on social media. The former first lady posted a photo from 2012 of White with the Obama’s dog, Bo, along with a touching tribute. You might want to grab a box of tissues before proceeding.

“Betty White broke barriers, defied expectations, served her country, and pushed us all to laugh. She was also an animal lover and activist, and Bo loved spending time with her,” she wrote. Bo passed away in May 2021.

“There was no one quite like her, and Barack and I join so many who will miss the joy she brought to the world. I know our Bo is looking forward to seeing her up in heaven.” Followers appreciated the former first lady’s sweet sentiment. “She was a classy lady just like you Michelle or should I say The greatest first lady ever,” said one user. Others expressed their condolences, not realizing that Bo had also passed. “May they both rest in peace,” wrote one follower. Excuse us while we quietly sob for the foreseeable future. Shoutout to former FLOTUS Michelle Obama for making us feel all the feelings.