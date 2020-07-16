Michelle Obama Is Launching Her Own Podcast On Spotify

Paras Griffin/Getty

Michelle Obama to drop a new Spotify podcast at the end of the month

After dropping her book, her tour, and her Netflix documentary, former First Lady Michelle Obama is back with more content to inspire and uplift and force us to continually scream, “run for president!” Michelle’s newest endeavor is a Spotify podcast simply titled The Michelle Obama Podcast and it debuts later this month.

The podcast will feature candid and personal conversation between the former First Lady and some of her closest friends, family members, and colleagues, like her mother and brother Marian and Craig Robinson, late-night host Conan O’Brien, top Obama White House adviser Valerie Jarrett, and journalist Michele Norris, to start. “Episode subjects will focus on the relationships that shape us, from siblings and close friends to partners, parents, and mentors to our relationship with ourselves and our health,” according to a statement from the Obama’s production company, Higher Ground Productions.

In an Instagram post, Obama says each episode will focus on a different relationship “that makes us who we are. Sometimes that might be as personal as our relationship with our health and our bodies. Other times, we’ll be talking about the challenges and the joys of being a parent or a spouse, the friendships that help us through hard times, or the growth we experience when we lean on colleagues and mentors.”

Michelle emphasized that the conversations will be vulnerable ones, in the hopes that they lead to the kinds of meaningful discussions that create empathy and change, and the country could certainly use some of that right now.

“…This series can be a place to explore meaningful topics together and sort through so many of the questions we’re all trying to answer in our own lives,” Michelle said. “Perhaps most of all, I hope this podcast will help listeners open up new conversations — and hard conversations — with the people who matter most to them. That’s how we can build more understanding and empathy for one another.”

It’s clearly the podcast we need right now as our country desperately searches for leadership in whatever form we can get it. The Michelle Obama Podcast will debut exclusively on Spotify on July 29, 2020, and will be available to all Spotify Free and Premium members. In the meantime, check out Michelle’s two-minute audio intro here.