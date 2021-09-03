Yes, You Can — And Should — Wear A Mini Skirt

SolStock/Getty

If there’s one thing I can’t stand, it’s fashion rules. As far as I’m concerned, the only rule you should be following when it comes to fashion is that you should wear shit you like and feel great in.

I used to read nonsense in fashion magazines about not wearing white after Labor Day (hell, winter white outfits are amazing) and that you shouldn’t wear a miniskirt after the age of 35 (do legs have an expiration date?) which is bullshit. I’ve heard shorts are a no-no at work and you shouldn’t mix different metals together when it comes to your jewelry. Also, I’m tired of having to match my bra to my clothing in a way that it doesn’t show through. Everyone knows most women, or people with breasts, wear bras, so what’s the big fucking deal if someone catches a glimpse?

Well, its 2021 and we now know those rules aren’t just outdated — they are stupid.

I don’t care who you are. You shouldn’t be telling other people what they should and shouldn’t be wearing.

One trend that is back and bigger (smaller?) than ever is the miniskirt. While I think they have always been in fashion (and my 46-year-old self wears them just like I did when I was twelve, thankyouverymuch), they’re circling back.

The miniskirt trend has been around a long time, making its debut in the ’60s. I remember when they were hot in the ‘80s — you saw neon and leather minis everywhere. Then, in the ‘90s a lot of us were rocking the plaid, pleated minis. They are one of the most fun things you can add to your wardrobe; they are comfortable, can be dressed up or down, and they are a great way to dress up your favorite concert T-shirt and let a nice breeze air out your undercarriage.

I just bought one in sweatshirt material and it’s more comfortable than any pair of shorts I own (it’s so nice not having to pick a wedgie, isn’t it?). I’m also obsessed with a cute miniskirt paired with a blazer or oversized cardigan.

The options are endless with these cute little minis, which is why I’m glad they’re having a moment in 2021.

According to Heuritch, the leading analytics platform for the fashion brands, the prediction is that miniskirt sales are on the rise. “This fall 2021 among women in the US, we predict the miniskirt to rise by +8%, and in Europe, by +10%.”

And just so you know, miniskirts are made for every body — so don’t think for one moment you are too old, you don’t have the body for it, or you wish you could wear one but you don’t dare.

Newsflash: If you have a body and want to wear a miniskirt, you can (and should!) wear the damn thing.

While this trend has come back into the spotlight thanks to Gen-Zers, that doesn’t mean they are the only people who can wear them. This barely-there skirt looks great on people of all ages and sizes so rock one if you want to.

I’m obsessed with this flirty mini on @amberlizette.

And this look on @shewhoshoes is a great way to transition your favorite miniskirt from summer to fall when you go from being chilly in the morning, to warmer in the afternoon, to chilly again when the sun goes down.

This button up miniskirt on @jennvercammen is so hot and a great way to show off your favorite pair of new boots.

Pair your mini with tights like @nastya.krik_ and @loveansheels did for a colorful twist.

So, if you have the urge to grab a mini (or several) off the rack and wear one whether you are headed to work, running errands, or want to lounge at home, don’t let anything stop you. Wear the damn miniskirt if you want to.