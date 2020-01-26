Mom Builds Mini Target and Starbucks In Her Daughter’s Playroom

Brigette Doby/Facebook

Mom creates lifelike mini Target and Starbucks playroom for her daughter

An extremely cool and project-savvy DIY mom is going viral for building her daughter a mini Target playroom complete with its own tiny Starbucks. Renee Doby-Becht of Milwaukee, Wisconsin said that her daughter Ariah likes to play pretend grocery store, but not just any grocery store: Target. So when Doby-Becht set out to create the dream playroom, she knew she had to model it after her daughter’s favorite store.

As a belated Christmas gift for her daughter, Doby-Becht enlisted her sister Brigette Doby — a graphic designer — and family friend Robert Mueller to help her create a tiny Target inside her home.

“I wanted to do something different for Christmas this year,” Doby-Becht wrote in a Facebook post that now has almost ten thousand shares. “We created Target using the Melissa and Doug shopping center and Starbucks using Ariah’s cube storage unit in her playroom. Robby added wood and cheap flooring to the storage unit and I painted the rest. I will say it is very nice to have a graphic designer as a sister because Brigette really helped a lot with this project. She designed the Starbucks menus, made all the logos, price tags and sale signs and even taught me how to use the cricut machine! Mrs. C also made her Starbucks apron which I wasn’t expecting at all but I’m totally in love with!”

The attention to detail is wild. There are tiny clearance signs, a cafe table outside the “Starbucks,” and a pint-sized shopping cart that looks just like the real thing.

Doby-Becht’s sister Brigette used her graphic design skills to replace a generic kid’s room coffee shop set with Starbucks logos and Doby-Becht created faux mini frappuccinos that she says she made with “plastic cups, paint, caulk & puffy paint.”

We are in awe of this woman and her family’s ingenuity, but Doby-Becht told Good Morning America that the project helped her as she’s been going through a divorce.

“It was just a bad time in my life…I just felt amazing doing something for her…and that gave me joy,” Doby-Becht shared while adding that now “[Ariah] tells her little friends, ‘Come see my playroom. I have Target in my playroom!'”

“I’m happy with how it turned out and even happier that Ariah loves it,” she wrote in the Facebook post, while joking that “I’m probably more excited about it than her.”

We don’t know what Doby-Becht does for a living or if she’s looking for a career change, but the woman is a playroom DIY master. Get her an HGTV show stat!