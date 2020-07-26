Monica Lewinsky Wins Twitter With Her ‘I Have A Joke’ Response

 Monica Lewinsky Made Twitter LOL With Her 'I Have A Joke' Response

Lewinsky’s sense of humor was on-point, yet again

Most of us know Monica Lewinsky as the intern who, at 22, had a relationship with Bill Clinton, then 49, while he was President, resulting in his impeachment for perjury after lying about it. But if you’ve followed her since, you know the anti-bullying activist has a wickedly sharp sense of humor and may have just won the internet with her latest tweet.

On Saturday, a “I have a joke but” meme made its way around Twitter, and people chimed in with some honorable mentions. But it was Lewinsky who, um, blew everyone else out of the water with her response. As the jokes piled in, Sabrina the Teenage Witch TV series creator Nell Scovell, wrote, “I have a Charles Manson joke and it kills,” prompting Lewinsky to tweet, “I have an intern joke and it… nevermind.”

Oh, yes. She did.

Of course, there were the ones who chimed in that Lewinsky’s tweet was in poor taste given her relationship with Clinton. As a 22-year-old who was taken advantage of by her employer (and highest office in the land) and then blasted for years in the media, I’d say she’s at least earned the right to make a joke every once in a while.

Lewinsky also revealed to Vanity Fair that she was diagnosed with PTSD after the scandal, which was caused by being “publicly outed and ostracized” as the affair became public in court. My trauma expedition has been long, arduous, painful, and expensive. And it’s not over.”

“Maybe you remember or have heard stories about how ‘the scandal’ saturated television and radio; newspapers, magazines, and the Internet; Saturday Night Live and the Sunday-morning opinion programs; dinner-party conversation and watercooler discussions; late-night monologues and political talk shows (definitely the talk shows),” Lewinsky continued.

Lewinsky has been through the sort of living hell most could never fathom while Clinton remains one of the most beloved Presidents in history. If she wants to make a joke, I believe she’s more than earned the right.

There were some other pretty clever jokes that came close to Lewinsky’s response, including George Takei’s, “I have a Star Wars joke, but it’s kinda forced” and “I have a prune joke but its kinda dated.”

There is so much wrong with the world right now that every once in a while, we need a little levity in our lives. Twitter most definitely came through for us with this thread, and Lewinsky scored another little piece of our hearts with her response.