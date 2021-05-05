Mother & Daughter Arrested For Rigging Homecoming Queen Vote

Inside Edition/Youtube

Mother and daughter facing jail-time over rigged homecoming election

A mother and daughter from Pensacola, Florida have both been arrested and are facing charges that carry a 16-year maximum sentence for …check notes… rigging the high school homecoming election.

NBC News reports that 18-year-old Emily Rose Grover wanted to be her school’s homecoming queen so badly, that her mom Laura Rose Carroll — who was employed as an assistant principal at an elementary school in the same district as her daughter’s high school — used her inside access to the district’s data system to essentially log-in as various students and ended up submitting 246 votes for her daughter to win homecoming queen.

You either love your daughter so much that you’re willing to commit a crime for her, or you have so little faith that she would win on her own that you have no choice but to hijack the whole thing… either way, what is going on here?

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) stated in a press release that they began investigating the incident in November 2020 when the school district reported that there had been “unauthorized access into hundreds of student accounts.”

After investigators found that hundreds of votes for the school’s homecoming court were flagged as fraudulent, they found 117 votes from the same IP address and eventually discovered that 246 votes for Grover came from her mom’s cellphone and home computer. To further bolster this claim, Grover’s mom Carroll — who, remember, was an assistant principal at the local elementary school — reportedly accessed the accounts of 339 students who went to her daughter’s high school.

Grover reportedly bragged to friends over the years that her mom had access to everyone’s files due to her job at the elementary school. It’s believed that the mom and daughter worked together to secure the fraudulent votes.

A Florida teen and her mom each face 16 years in prison for allegedly rigging a high school homecoming queen election. The mom was an asst. principal in the same school district. Investigators say she illegally broke into hundreds of student accounts to cast fraudulent ballots. pic.twitter.com/nsmV5Kn7JC — AJ+ (@ajplus) May 5, 2021

Grover and Carroll both face multiple felony charges including offenses against users of computers, computer systems, computer networks and other electronic devices; unlawful use of communications devices; criminal use of personal information and conspiracy to commit those offenses. Most shocking of all is that Grover — who was 17 at the time of her arrest in March 2021 — will be tried as an adult.

They are both out on bond. Carroll has been suspended from her job and Grover was expelled from school. Even if they don’t face much, if any, jail time — having a felony on one’s record is going to make it nearly impossible for this young girl to get a job anywhere in the future. She basically traded a homecoming crown for her future and I wanna say, I hope it was worth it, but it’s not. It was literally not worth it. Nobody be like this mom and daughter. What a whole bunch of yikes.