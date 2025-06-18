Trump Administration Ends LGBTQ+ Suicide Prevention Service

Since 2022, the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline, a government support line and chat run by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Administration (SAMHSA), has offered a unique service for LGBTQ+ users. By pressing 3 on the phone or replying “PRIDE” in a chat function, queer folks in crisis could be connected to counselors specially trained to assist LGBTQ+ contacts. But yesterday, SAMHSA announced that this option would be phased out on July 17.

“The 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline will no longer silo LGB+ youth services, also known as the ‘Press 3 option,’” the agency wrote in a statement, conspicuously dropping the “T” for “transgender.” They continue to note that this move is intended “to focus on serving all help seekers, including those previously served through the Press 3 option.”

And yet the utility of specialized services are clear from the numbers: LGBTQ+ young people are more than four times as likely to attempt suicide, already a leading cause of death among all youth, than their peers. The Trevor Project (TTP)— a non-profit dedicated to preventing suicide among LGBTQ+ youth that serves as a partner with 988— estimates that more than 1.8 million LGBTQ+ young people (ages 13-24) seriously consider suicide each year in the U.S. — and at least one attempts suicide every 45 seconds. The organization’s 2023 U.S. National Survey on the Mental Health of LGBTQ Young People found that 41% of LGBTQ+ young people seriously considered attempting suicide in the past year, including roughly half of transgender and nonbinary youth.

“This is devastating, to say the least,” said Jaymes Black, CEO of TTP. “Suicide prevention is about people, not politics. The administration’s decision to remove a bipartisan, evidence-based service that has effectively supported a high-risk group of young people through their darkest moments is incomprehensible. The fact that this news comes to us halfway through Pride Month is callous – as is the administration’s choice to remove the ‘T’ from the acronym ‘LGBTQ+’ in their announcement. Transgender people can never, and will never, be erased.”

TTP urges congress to work to “reverse this fatal decision.” Supporters can join them by going to TheTrevorProject.org/ActNow where they can sign a petition and/or donate to the organization.

“I want every LGBTQ+ young person to know that you are worthy, you are loved, and you belong – despite this heartbreaking news,” Black continued. “The Trevor Project’s crisis counselors are here for you 24/7, just as we always have been, to help you navigate anything you might be feeling right now.”

If you or someone you know needs help or support, The Trevor Project’s trained crisis counselors are available 24/7 at 1-866-488-7386, via chat at TheTrevorProject.org/Get-Help, or by texting START to 678678.