Shhh! 40+ Movies Like A Quiet Place So Tense You Won’t Utter A Word

When you think of a classic scary movie, they’re usually quite… loud. They come with iconic scores, like Psycho, or just a lot of screaming and running from a serial killer with a taste for vengeance — like Freddy or Jason, or, well, any other ’80s slasher flick. That’s why A Quiet Place was so creepy when it was released. The entire premise of this slow-burn monster flick? If the monster can hear you, “it hunts you.” Terrifying. And since there’s nothing more satisfying (and heart-pounding) than a good scare you weren’t expecting, you might be looking for more movies like A Quiet Place. Because, let’s be real, we all watched A Quiet Place II the minute it dropped on Paramount+.

What is it, exactly, that makes these films so fantastic? Screenrant reviewed A Quiet Place by writing that despite its PG-13 rating, it’s pretty scary and graphic. “When it’s firing on all cylinders, A Quiet Place is intimate, claustrophobic, and downright scary. With this film, John Krasinski has proven himself to be a versatile director, capable of accomplishing anything to which he sets his mind — even PG-13 horror,” the outlet reported.

Still, A Quiet Place has some obvious influences, whether you’re looking for an alien movie, a classic hunt film, or just a bunch of excellent jump scares. Here are just a few horror movies like A Quiet Place to get you started.

1. The Silence (2019)

OK, this might seem a little on the nose given the title, but bear with us here! Starring the great Stanley Tucci, Kiernan Shipka, Miranda Otto, and John Corbett, this 2019 is an adaptation of a horror novel by the same name from Tim Lebbon. After a group of researchers releases a bunch of creatures who hunt by sound, everyone hunkers down to stay safe and find shelter. Shipka, in particular, has it pretty bad, as she’s also stalked by a cult who wants to use her for her fertility.

2. It Comes At Night (2017)

After the world ends by some mysterious circumstance, two families decide to link up together in the name of survival. It Comes At Night isn’t just a monster flick, though — it’s billed as a psychological thriller, meaning you can start taking bets on who within the two families might be up to no good at the end of the day.

3. Bird Box (2018)

This Netflix original was an instant hit, and it’s definitely worth a watch if you somehow missed the craze. The movie tracks a mom, played by Sandra Bullock, after some unnamed (and unseen) monster takes over the world, hunting people who can actually see it and look it in its eye. Donning blindfolds, she, her kids, and remaining survivors bunk up together before embarking on a perilous ride to presumed safety. You definitely want to have someone close by to cling to for every jump scare down the river.

4. Us (2019)

While it might not be about sound or staying ahead of a sound-hating creature, the vibe of this Jordan Peele-directed flick is very similar to that of A Quiet Place. A family is hunted by their “tethers,” and to be honest, if we say anymore, we’re going to spoil you.

5. The Invasion (2007)

If you’re still quarantining from coronavirus, this 2007 movie like A Quiet Place might not be the flick for you. It follows two scientists who are the only ones that know there is some alien virus taking people out. Played by Nicole Kidman and Daniel Craig, the two researchers finally realize that someone very close to them might hold the key to stopping the alien pandemic from ruining the entire world.

6. 10 Cloverfield Lane (2016)

This 2016 movie is a must-see if you want a monster flick and a psychological thriller at the same time. Starring John Goodman, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, and Bradley Cooper, among others, the movie begins with a woman waking up in a bunker with Goodman’s character, who tells her that she survived a car crash but that a chemical attack prevented them from going outside. Wait for the shocking reveal.

