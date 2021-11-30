This Is No Trick: These 35 Movies Like ‘Now You See Me’ Will Enthrall You

Lionsgate

What’s better than a heist movie? A heist movie with magicians! That was no doubt the Hollywood pitch we have to thank for the movie masterpiece that is Now You See Me, as well as its follow-up, Now You See Me 2. The star-studded caper is a classic Robin Hood tale about a group of thieves who steal from the rich to give to those in need of an influx of cash. But what sets the movie apart from other heist movies is the clever way the characters use their talents as magicians to pull off their less-than-legal trick. When it comes to finding other movies like Now You See Me, we have to look at a number of factors, including the complexity of the plot, star power, stylish cinematography, and, of course, the magic.

At the center of Now You See Me is Atlas (Jesse Eisenberg) and his group known as the Four Horseman, who are all talented illusionists. In order to pull off their audacious plan, they have to elude a dogged FBI agent and Interpol detective — and do it all in front of an audience. It’s a wild plot and not one that’s easy to replicate. But Hollywood has served up its share of twisty capers and movies with magical elements. In the list below, you’ll find stories of dueling magicians, byzantine murder mysteries, and con artists who are so charming you can’t help but root for them at least a little bit.

Ready to find a clever, fast-paced flick you’ll love just as much as Now You See Me and its sequel? Put the kids to bed and cue up these movies that even the members of the Four Horsemen would appreciate.

Now You See Me Fans Will Appreciate These Movies

1. The Prestige (2006)

Thanks to the director’s love of twists, almost all of Christopher Nolan’s films will charm Now You See Me fans. But there’s no better place to start than with The Prestige! The movie takes place in Edwardian England (which gives it an extra magical edge) and follows two magicians whose rivalry escalates after one of them seemingly pulls off the ultimate trick: teleportation. Watching them both become obsessed with one-upping each other at the cost of everything else that’s good in their lives can be quite dramatic, but it also makes for real edge-of-your-seat viewing.

2. Focus (2015)

It’s a shame more people don’t talk about Will Smith’s 2015 gem, Focus. Smith plays a gifted con artist named Nicky, who takes a woman named Jess (Margot Robbie) under his wing and teaches her everything he knows. Unfortunately for him, he teaches her so well that when they meet up again in the future, she stands a very good chance of outplaying him at his own game.

3. Catch Me If You Can (2002)

Sure, Atlas is charming, but no one is more charming than early aughts Leonardo DiCaprio. As real-life con artist Frank Abagnale, Jr., DiCaprio plays the ultimate grifter: a man who has posed as a pilot and doctor and become one of the most infamous bank robbers in history. With his rap sheet growing by the day, the FBI deploys one of its best agents to stop Frank before he pulls off his next con.

4. The Brothers Bloom (2008)

Like Now You See Me, The Brothers Bloom stars Mark Ruffalo. In this film, though, he gets a chance to play the charismatic con artist instead of the agent on his trail. While Bloom (Adrian Brody) wants nothing more than to go straight, his erstwhile brother Stephen (Ruffalo) pulls him into one last job — conning an heiress. Unfortunately for Stephen, his brother can’t stop himself from falling for their mark.

5. Knives Out (2019)

The suspicious death of a crime novelist ends up making all of his relatives the suspects in this ingenious murder mystery from director Rian Johnson. Much like Now You See Me, Knives Out is a movie that delights in defying expectations — and happens to have a killer sense of humor, too.

Even More Movies Like Now You See Me Fans Should Stream