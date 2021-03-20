A CA Winery Will Pay You To Drink Wine And Live Rent-Free, And Sign Us The Hell Up

Murphy-Goode

Learn all about wine while earning $10K a month

A California winery located in Sonoma wants to pay one lucky person a $10,000-a-month salary, while living “rent-free” and basically setting their own job description — in case you wish to cancel your Saturday plans to apply for this job.

But wait. There’s more.

Murphy-Goode, under the Jackson Family Wine umbrella, will let this wine lover work with master winemaker Dave Ready, Jr., who apparently has a “great sense of humor.” Learning wine making while joking around with one of its founders? Nah, I’d rather stare at my laptop for ten hours a day.

If you “can pronounce the word cabernet,” are 21 years of age and authorized to work in the U.S., you can apply here.

“Looking for a change in your career and to pursue your passion? Do words like Cabernet, Rosé, and Chardonnay just roll off your tongue? Tell us why you want A Really Goode Job,” the company wrote on its application page. That’s it. That’s the position title — A Really Goode Job — and you get to ultimately decide what that means to you.

That wins “What do you do for a living?” forever.

If you want to pivot “your career/life to create an adventure of a lifetime in the wine industry,” where you’ll be “acquiring strong knowledge of vineyards, winery operations, and wine in general,” and “learning the growing and dynamic world of E-commerce,” you want to get on this stat.

The gig starts this August and will run through July 2022.

Those interested should submit a video resume to the application page (in the next two weeks), explaining why they are the most qualified person. Applicants will be evaluated on “role value, creativity, and design, applicable experience and skill set.”

The new hire will spend the first 90 days on the job shadowing Ready Jr. and will then continue the rest of their year working in various areas of the business depending on their interests. That will include “developing working relationships across functions of the winery” and “effectively promoting Murphy-Goode wines through various channels and events.” Ok, fine. It sounds grueling but I’m in.

“Our job is to help guide their path in the wine business, support their passions and provide a platform to achieve their dream job,” Rick Tigner, CEO of Jackson Family Wines, said of the opportunity. “The job could include anything from winemaking to viticulture, hospitality, culinary, digital marketing, and beyond. The sky’s the limit!”

After the year we’ve all had, this sounds like the perfect way to ease back into reality. And by reality, I mean getting $10k a month to learn wine making from a funny man who has access to loads of wine on the daily. That is most definitely A Really Goode Job.