All My Tried-And-True Tricks For Staying Cool On Vacation

I'm officially calling it quits after enduring my third heatwave this summer. When even a cold shower cannot provide relief, you know you're in for a tough time with the rest of your summer plans — not that I even want to think about my pending vacation near the Earth's equator. As the younger generation puts it, I'm cooked! Both literally and figuratively.

But if you have any travel plans for the summer, whether it's the Mediterranean Sea or bustling urbanscapes, don't scramble for a refund just yet. The summer heat can be fought back against. Here's a list of must-haves that just might save you from the heat. Plus, maybe you won't have to stay in the hotel all day.

Bring a cooling spray

What if I told you that these little bottles of mist can produce an instantaneous cooling sensation on your body? As a relatively new niche in the body care industry, these magic bottles infuse methanol and added essential oils to remove that sticky feeling you know all too well. Not only will they have you smelling great, these antioxidants give you the best relief in 100°F weather. And no, they don’t need to be stored in the fridge.

Amazon
Cooling Body Spray with Cooling Menthol with Aromatherapy Scents to help Cool, Energize, Concentrate and Relax (Concentrate - Rosemary Mint)
$20
Amazon
La Roche-Posay Thermal Spring Water, Face Mist Hydrating Spray with Antioxidants to Hydrate and Soothe Skin, Facial Spray, 10.1 Ounce
$19
Amazon
Eau Thermale Avene Thermal Spring Water, Soothing Calming Facial Mist Spray for Sensitive Skin
$19

Invest in a sun parasol

Turns out, umbrellas aren't just for the rain; they can block out the sun, too. If you're feeling fancy, opt for a UV-blocking umbrella to keep your skin safe. I will say that most UV-protectants aren’t the most fashion-forward accessories — but sometimes, it’s all about function.

Lily Lark Parasols
LOVELY LILIES
$108
Amazon
BAODINI Small UV Protection Travel Umbrella Compact for Rain and Sun UPF 50+ Windproof Portable 42 inch Umbrella for Women and Men
$19.95
Uniqlo
UV Protection Compact Umbrella
$24.90

Electrolytes are your best friend

For almost any life problem, water is a good answer. Stressed? Water. Health? Water. It’s certainly not going to hurt! Fighting the heat is no exception to the water rule. But don’t forget your electrolytes (i.e., "salts" such as sodium, chloride, and potassium). In extreme cases of heat that has your shirt sticking to your back, opt for an additional water bottle infused with electrolytes.

Amazon
KeyNutrients Electrolytes Powder: Zero Calorie Lemonade/Pink Lemonade Electrolyte Powder in 90, 40 or 20 Servings Hydration Travel Packets - Keto Electrolytes, Zero Carbs and Gluten Free - Made in USA
$17.94
Amazon
KEY NUTRIENTS Trace Minerals Liquid Electrolytes for Hydration Recovery 4oz - Electrolyte Drops, Electrolyte Water, Keto Electrolytes - Mineral Drops for Drinking Water
$27
Liquid IV
Liquid IV Hydration Multiplier

Ever accidentally drink one too many glasses of wine and find yourself paying for it in the AM?Us too. Use these -- like Gatorade for adults -- and you'll feel better instantly.

$24.47

The magic of evaporative cooling

Ever notice those body chills you get from stepping out of the shower? Apply the same logic when outside by spritzing your body with water and running a fan over it. Evaporative cooling is more effective for cooling body temperatures than fans, it turns out.

Amazon
Hula Home Spray Bottle for Hair (10.1oz/300ml) - Continuous Empty Ultra Fine Plastic Water Mist Sprayer – For Hairstyling, Cleaning, Salons, Plants, Essential Oil Scents & More - White
$14.99
Amazon
Nano Mister, Mate2GO Eyelash Nebulizer Nano Facial Mister Cool Mist Steamer Handy Mist Sprayer Moisturizing & Hydrating for Skin Care, Makeup, Eyelash Extensions, USB Rechargeable - Green
$13.99
Amazon
Portable Nano Face Mister, Facial Steamer, USB Rechargeable Cool Mist Sprayer, 40ml Visual Water Tank, Nano Mister for Eyelash Extensions, Facial Deep Cleaning, Makeup-Pink
$13.99

Keep those cooling sheets

Not only do these cooling patches fight fevers, but they fight humidity, too. These sticker-like sheets contain cooling gels that stick to your skin. Take a pack with you to enjoy a cooling sensation that lasts for hours as you walk through the summer’s heat.

Amazon
Be Koool Soft Gel Sheets For Kids, 4 Count Per Box (6 Boxes) by BeKoool
$21.99
Amazon
20 Sheets Cooling Patches for Fever Discomfort & Pain Relief, Cooling Relief Fever Reducer, Soothe Headache Pain, Pack of 20 Blue
$13.99
Amazon
KOOL'n'Soothe Cooling Gel Sheet Migraine 6 Gel Sheets
$16.49

Don’t buy just any old fan

Handheld fans are fun, but they fall short — they're too small and lack power for an entire day trip. Add two kids and three pieces of luggage at the same time? I mean, who needs hands anyway? Simply put, handheld fans are limited in what they do. However, consider waist fans, which have long been a favorite for blue-collar workers. All you need to do is clip it under your shirt, and voila! You have a breeze all day long.

Amazon
Koonie Portable Waist Fan Rechargeable, Strong Airflow 23H Working Time Hands-free Personal Necklace Fan, USB Belt Fan for Shirt, Fishing Gardening Climbing Cycling Farm Work Hiking
$32.79
Amazon
JISULIFE Portable Neck Fan
$29
Amazon
Portable Handheld Turbo Fan 6000mAh Personal Mini Fan, 4 Speeds USB Rechargeable Powerful Desk Fan for Men Women Kids Gifts, Travel Outdoor Home Essential
$0

It’s okay to stay inside.

It took me a while to learn that I don't have to maximize every experience into two weeks of vacation. It's perfectly fine to shelter in your hotel room because you need rest too. However, if you do plan to go out, try to avoid the midday hours (2-5 p.m.) and time your indoor activities during this time.