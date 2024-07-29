All My Tried-And-True Tricks For Staying Cool On Vacation

I'm officially calling it quits after enduring my third heatwave this summer. When even a cold shower cannot provide relief, you know you're in for a tough time with the rest of your summer plans — not that I even want to think about my pending vacation near the Earth's equator. As the younger generation puts it, I'm cooked! Both literally and figuratively.

But if you have any travel plans for the summer, whether it's the Mediterranean Sea or bustling urbanscapes, don't scramble for a refund just yet. The summer heat can be fought back against. Here's a list of must-haves that just might save you from the heat. Plus, maybe you won't have to stay in the hotel all day.

Bring a cooling spray

What if I told you that these little bottles of mist can produce an instantaneous cooling sensation on your body? As a relatively new niche in the body care industry, these magic bottles infuse methanol and added essential oils to remove that sticky feeling you know all too well. Not only will they have you smelling great, these antioxidants give you the best relief in 100°F weather. And no, they don’t need to be stored in the fridge.

Invest in a sun parasol

Turns out, umbrellas aren't just for the rain; they can block out the sun, too. If you're feeling fancy, opt for a UV-blocking umbrella to keep your skin safe. I will say that most UV-protectants aren’t the most fashion-forward accessories — but sometimes, it’s all about function.

Electrolytes are your best friend

For almost any life problem, water is a good answer. Stressed? Water. Health? Water. It’s certainly not going to hurt! Fighting the heat is no exception to the water rule. But don’t forget your electrolytes (i.e., "salts" such as sodium, chloride, and potassium). In extreme cases of heat that has your shirt sticking to your back, opt for an additional water bottle infused with electrolytes.

The magic of evaporative cooling

Ever notice those body chills you get from stepping out of the shower? Apply the same logic when outside by spritzing your body with water and running a fan over it. Evaporative cooling is more effective for cooling body temperatures than fans, it turns out.

Keep those cooling sheets

Not only do these cooling patches fight fevers, but they fight humidity, too. These sticker-like sheets contain cooling gels that stick to your skin. Take a pack with you to enjoy a cooling sensation that lasts for hours as you walk through the summer’s heat.

Don’t buy just any old fan

Handheld fans are fun, but they fall short — they're too small and lack power for an entire day trip. Add two kids and three pieces of luggage at the same time? I mean, who needs hands anyway? Simply put, handheld fans are limited in what they do. However, consider waist fans, which have long been a favorite for blue-collar workers. All you need to do is clip it under your shirt, and voila! You have a breeze all day long.

It’s okay to stay inside.

It took me a while to learn that I don't have to maximize every experience into two weeks of vacation. It's perfectly fine to shelter in your hotel room because you need rest too. However, if you do plan to go out, try to avoid the midday hours (2-5 p.m.) and time your indoor activities during this time.