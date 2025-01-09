80 Beautiful Baby Names That Mean “Healer”

Picking names is never easy, whether you're consulting actual baby-naming experts, magical crystals, or something else for help. You probably have at least one writer friend who pores over books and websites like this to find names that perfectly encapsulate their characters. Naturally, picking a name for your baby is infinitely more challenging. After all, you don't even know their personality yet!

Sometimes, though, you just have a feeling about what's ahead for your little love. Or maybe that feeling is your desire to imbue your baby with a certain quality or trait. Whether this is a rainbow baby or came at a time in your life that literally saved you, you know your baby will heal hearts.

Sure, that seems like a lot of pressure to put onto a seven-pound blob, but you can't deny a mother's intuition. So, if you're feeling like that little baby growing inside of you (or just placed in your arms) will provide the healing energy your family — or other people in the world — need, choosing a name that means "healer" could be the way to go. And, actually, there are a lot of options to choose from!

A few favorites

For girls, I love the name Beiwe. Although it has several pronunciations, one of the most popular is the Nigerian "By-wee." Beiwe was also the name of a Norse entity, the goddess of sun and sanity. She's known for healing or restoring those with poor mental health during the winter months.

Equally as obsession-worthy? The name Maximón, the name of a Mayan god of health as well as a saint venerated in Guatemala. It's a great twist on the always popular name Max or any iteration of it. Plus, Max is still a solid and obvious nickname that gives way to the perfect Where The Wild Things Are costume.

If you scroll through the boys' names that mean healer, you might notice a few names that all seem relatively the same. Aeson, Iason, and Jaison are pronounced similarly and have similar meanings. They all mean "healer," though the name Jaison also includes the addition of "the Lord is salvation."

Some names don't directly mean "healer" but have come to assume the meaning over time. Take, for example, the name Amethyst. Did you know that people who believe in the powers of various crystals often rely on amethysts for healing? That makes it a pretty perfect name for a baby who has brought healing to your family.

So, take a look at the list below and see which names that mean "healer" are your favorites.

Girl names that mean “healer”

Aala

Aceso

Altha

Althea

Amethyst

Artemis

Asa

Asjeah

Beiwe

Brigid

Cannenta

Carmentis

Eir

Eirny

Elethia

Elthia

Emma

Galena

Galene

Galyna

Iaso

Ianuaria

Isis

Jacie

Jacelyn

Jayli

Jacyn

Jameah

Jaeleah

Jey

Leigh

Meditrina

Panacea

Rafaela

Reseda

Reselda

Ronalee

Sauska

Sekhmet

Shafia

Sirona

Żywie

Boy names that mean “healer”

Aeson

Adlen

Apollo

Arpachshad

Asas

Bliant

Chason

Chiron

Daktari

Doc

Errapel

Eshmun

Gaelen

Giasone

Haakim

Hahona

Heka

Helem

Iason

Jace

Jaceon

Jai

Jaison

Jase

Jason

Jayr

Jayse

Jaze

Josiah

Jye

Kav

Laigh

Lenus

Letcher

Mahkai

Maximón

Rafael/Rafal

Shafi

Which names stand out the most to you?