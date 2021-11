67 Beautiful, Breathtaking Baby Names That Mean Life

Oleg Breslavtsev/Getty Images

Naming anything can be tough, whether it’s a baby or just a character or pet. But becoming a steward of an entire tiny human and deciding what to call that wonder can be exponentially more challenging. When you’re staring down at that little life swaddled in your arms, you might be struggling to find a name that holds as much meaning as their existence means to you. Well, names that mean life might hold the answer.

Among the many names that mean life, there are some really great choices. For boys, we love the name Caner. It’s Turkish and translates to “brave man’s life.” You want your little boy to be brave, right? We also love how it calls to mind other “-er” names like Connor or Carter, without sounding or looking exactly like every name on the roster. Similarly, the English name Daxon sure sounds a lot like the recently popular Jax or Jackson. However, this name means “life-giving water” and reminds us of our favorite actor, Dax Shepard.

For girls, there are just as many great choices when you think of names that mean life. Aoibbhe and Aoife start similarly enough but come from slightly different areas and hold different meanings. Aoibbhe means “beautiful life” and looks like it could be a Gaelic spelling for “Abbie” but is pronounced much differently and sounds closer to “Ava.” Aoife, meanwhile, is pronounced closer to Eva or “ee-fuh.” It means “one who gives life” and is the name of a famous folk singer who often appears on NPR (Aoife O’Donovan).

Of course, there are no wrong answers when it comes to naming your babe. If that tiny being brought light during a dark time in your life, a name that means light might also work. Or, if you birthed them in or near the water, perhaps you want a name that means water. Sure, some names might earn you a quirked brow or a double-take, like names that are hard to pronounce. But as long as you love the name, isn’t that all that matters?

Keep reading to see if any of the following names that mean life resonate with you.

Boy Names That Mean Life

Achaz

Origin: Hebrew

Meaning: God’s way of life Anastasius

Origin: Greek

Meaning: rebirth or resurrection Ankur

Origin: Hindi

Meaning: new life Asher

Origin: Hebrew

Meaning: one who lives a happy life Beathan

Origin: Scottish Gaelic

Meaning: life Bion

Origin: Ancient Greek

Meaning: life Calian

Origin: Indigenous

Meaning: warrior of life Can

Origin: Turkish

Meaning: life or soul Caner

Origin: Turkish

Meaning: brave man’s life Chaim

Origin: Hebrew

Meaning: life Dagian

Origin: English

Meaning: dawn Daxon

Origin: English

Meaning: life-giving water Ercan

Origin: Turkish

Meaning: brave man’s life Fajr

Origin: Arabic

Meaning: dawn, or new life Genesis

Origin: Biblical

Meaning: origin Hale

Origin: English

Meaning: healthy in life Harshavardhan

Origin: Hindu

Meaning: lover of life Hava

Origin: Hebrew

Meaning: alive Inizio

Origin: Italian

Meaning: new beginning Janus

Origin: Ancient Roman

Meaning: refers to the first month of the year Juro

Origin: Japanese

Meaning: longevity of life Omri

Origin: Biblical Hebrew

Meaning: life, or servant Phoenix

Origin: Greek Mythology

Meaning: reincarnation Sura Oighrig

Origin: Indigenous

Meaning: new life Umar

Origin: Arabic, Urdu

Meaning: populous, flourishing, derived from Arabic عمر (umr) meaning “life” Vian

Origin: English

Meaning: full of life Vidal

Origin: Hebrew

Meaning: life Vihaan

Origin: Sanskrit

Meaning: the beginning of an era Vitale

Origin: Italian

Meaning: of life, vital Vitus

Origin: Ancient Roman

Meaning: life Yeong-Su

Origin: Korean

Meaning: long life Zoticus

Origin: Ancient Greek

Meaning: full of life

Girl Names That Mean Life