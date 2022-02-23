 71 Names That Mean Storm For Your Little Force Of Nature

These Powerful Names That Mean Storm Will Help Your Baby Weather Anything

by February 23, 2022

Choosing a name for your baby is no easy task. You want your little one’s name to stand out while also holding significance to you. If you’re someone who loves the outdoors and appreciates the thrill and beauty of a thunderstorm — or you’re a big fan of the Kardashian’s Stormi — then you might consider looking at baby names that mean storm. Storms are fascinating glimpses at the power of Mother Nature. Watching a thunderstorm can be one of the most enthralling and meditative experiences you can have. Be honest: Who doesn’t feel currents of inspiration, awe, and curiosity during a thunderstorm?

By naming your little one after this natural phenomenon, perhaps they’ll have the same impact. Your little force of nature is bound to stand out from the crowd having a name that means storm and is sure to invoke the same intrigue and fascination. At the very least, your child will probably seem like a storm tearing through the house on more than one occasion. After all, the average thunderstorm is 15 miles wide and lasts around 30 minutes, and that sounds about right for the reign of terror a toddler tantrum can bring. But again, that’s what makes these names so perfect — storms, like babies, are one of the few things that can fill you with overwhelming fear and awe at the same time.

Without further ado, here are some fascinating names that mean storm to consider in your baby-naming journey.

Baby Boy Names That Mean Storm

  1. Adad
    Origin: Greek
    Meaning: the god of thunder and storm
  2. Baran
    Origin: Persian, Kurdish, and Turkish
    Meaning: rain, flood
  3. Corentin
    Origin: French
    Meaning: tempest or hurricane
  4. Gale
    Origin: Irish, Gaelic, and Old English
    Meaning: sea storm
  5. Guntur
    Origin: Old Norse
    Meaning: thunderstorm, strife
  6. Guthrie
    Origin: Irish and Gaelic
    Meaning: windy spot
  7. Hadad
    Origin: Urdu
    Meaning: thunder, noise
  8. Hanish
    Origin: Hindu
    Meaning: forewarner of storms or one who forewarns of storms
  9. Mellan
    Origin: Irish
    Meaning: little lightning bolt
  10. Moe
    Origin: English
    Meaning: rain and sky
  11. Neil
    Origin: Irish
    Meaning: cloud
  12. Rai
    Origin: Japanese
    Meaning: lightning, thunder; trust
  13. Raiden
    Origin: Japanese
    Meaning: god of thunder and lightning; god spirit
  14. Ramman
    Origin: Akkadian
    Meaning: the thundering one
  15. Ranto
    Origin: Japanese
    Meaning: storm, or tempest
  16. Stormur
    Origin: Icelandic
    Meaning: storm
  17. Sturm
    Origin: German
    Meaning: storm
  18. Styrmir
    Origin: Old Norse
    Meaning: someone who causes storms
  19. Thor
    Origin: Scandinavian
    Meaning: Norse god of thunder, war, strength, and storms
  20. Torm
    Origin: Estonian
    Meaning: storm
  21. Tufani
    Origin: Swahili
    Meaning: storm
  22. Typhoon
    Origin: Chinese
    Meaning: great wind
  23. Wyndham
    Origin: English
    Meaning: from the windy village
  24. Zephyr
    Origin: Greek
    Meaning: the west wind
  25. Zeru
    Origin: Basque
    Meaning: sky
  26. Zryan
    Origin: Islamic, Muslim, Kurdish
    Meaning: great storm

Baby Girl Names That Mean Storm

  1. Adhira
    Origin: Indian, Hindu, Sanskrit
    Meaning: divine white lightning
  2. Aella
    Origin: Greek
    Meaning: stormwind or whirlwind
  3. Aellophus
    Origin: Greek
    Meaning: whirlwind-footed
  4. Aliza
    Origin: French
    Meaning: trade winds
  5. Amaya
    Origin: Japanese
    Meaning: night rain
  6. Amihan
    Origin: Tagalog
    Meaning: “north wind” or winter storm
  7. Audra
    Origin: Lithuanian
    Meaning: storm, noble strength
  8. Ayla
    Origin: Turkish, Scottish
    Meaning: halo of light around the moon; stormy night sky
  9. Bronte
    Origin: Greek
    Meaning: the sound of thunder
  10. Esen
    Origin: Turkish
    Meaning: wind
  11. Damini
    Origin: Hindu
    Meaning: lightning
  12. Dima
    Origin: Arabic
    Meaning: downpour
  13. Ekaitza
    Origin: Estonian
    Meaning: storm
  14. Elektra
    Origin: Greek
    Meaning: incandescent or amber
  15. Ianna
    Origin: Sumerian
    Meaning: lady of the heavens
  16. Indira
    Origin: Indian
    Meaning: possessing drops of rain and warrior goddess of rain and sky
  17. Kapheira
    Origin: Greek
    Meaning: stormy breath
  18. Levina
    Origin: Latin
    Meaning: thunder, lightning bolt
  19. Lulani
    Origin: Hawaiian
    Meaning: highest heaven
  20. Lyn
    Origin: Norwegian
    Meaning: lightning
  21. Makani
    Origin: Hawaiian
    Meaning: wind
  22. Rain
    Origin: English
    Meaning: rain
  23. Reva
    Origin: Hindi
    Meaning: rain
  24. Saar
    Origin: Hebrew
    Meaning: storm
  25. Scirocco
    Origin: Arabic
    Meaning: warm wind
  26. Talia
    Origin: Hebrew
    Meaning: rain from heaven
  27. Thora
    Origin: Scandinavian
    Meaning: goddess of thunder
  28. Tempest
    Origin: French
    Meaning: stormy, turbulent
  29. Tormenta
    Origin: Spanish
    Meaning: thunderstorm
  30. Tornado
    Origin: Spanish
    Meaning: thunderstorm
  31. Varsha
    Origin: Indian
    Meaning: rainy season
  32. Vetra
    Origin: Lithuanian
    Meaning: heavy windstorm
  33. Ziaza
    Origin: Greek
    Meaning: a rainbow after the storm
  34. Zilan
    Origin: Kurdish
    Meaning: storm

Gender-Neutral Names That Mean Storm

  1. Asterope
    Origin: Greek
    Meaning: lightning
  2. Capala
    Origin: Hindi
    Meaning: lightning and swift
  3. Dorrin
    Origin: Irish
    Meaning: tempest, sullen weather
  4. Freyr
    Origin: Old Norse
    Meaning: god of rain and sunlight
  5. Jupiter
    Origin: Latin
    Meaning: god of lightning, sky, and weather
  6. Kutsa
    Origin: Indian
    Meaning: lightning
  7. Munja
    Origin: Croatian
    Meaning: lightning bolt
  8. Perun
    Origin: Lithuanian
    Meaning: thunder
  9. Sky
    Origin: Scandinavian
    Meaning: atmosphere seen from the earth
  10. Stormy
    Origin: American
    Meaning: tempest, impetuous nature, windy and violent storm
  11. Tal
    Origin: Hebrew
    Meaning: rain