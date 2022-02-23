These Powerful Names That Mean Storm Will Help Your Baby Weather Anything

AleksandarNakic/Getty Images

Choosing a name for your baby is no easy task. You want your little one’s name to stand out while also holding significance to you. If you’re someone who loves the outdoors and appreciates the thrill and beauty of a thunderstorm — or you’re a big fan of the Kardashian’s Stormi — then you might consider looking at baby names that mean storm. Storms are fascinating glimpses at the power of Mother Nature. Watching a thunderstorm can be one of the most enthralling and meditative experiences you can have. Be honest: Who doesn’t feel currents of inspiration, awe, and curiosity during a thunderstorm?

By naming your little one after this natural phenomenon, perhaps they’ll have the same impact. Your little force of nature is bound to stand out from the crowd having a name that means storm and is sure to invoke the same intrigue and fascination. At the very least, your child will probably seem like a storm tearing through the house on more than one occasion. After all, the average thunderstorm is 15 miles wide and lasts around 30 minutes, and that sounds about right for the reign of terror a toddler tantrum can bring. But again, that’s what makes these names so perfect — storms, like babies, are one of the few things that can fill you with overwhelming fear and awe at the same time.

Without further ado, here are some fascinating names that mean storm to consider in your baby-naming journey.

Baby Boy Names That Mean Storm

Adad

Origin: Greek

Meaning: the god of thunder and storm Baran

Origin: Persian, Kurdish, and Turkish

Meaning: rain, flood Corentin

Origin: French

Meaning: tempest or hurricane Gale

Origin: Irish, Gaelic, and Old English

Meaning: sea storm Guntur

Origin: Old Norse

Meaning: thunderstorm, strife Guthrie

Origin: Irish and Gaelic

Meaning: windy spot Hadad

Origin: Urdu

Meaning: thunder, noise Hanish

Origin: Hindu

Meaning: forewarner of storms or one who forewarns of storms Mellan

Origin: Irish

Meaning: little lightning bolt Moe

Origin: English

Meaning: rain and sky Neil

Origin: Irish

Meaning: cloud Rai

Origin: Japanese

Meaning: lightning, thunder; trust Raiden

Origin: Japanese

Meaning: god of thunder and lightning; god spirit Ramman

Origin: Akkadian

Meaning: the thundering one Ranto

Origin: Japanese

Meaning: storm, or tempest Stormur

Origin: Icelandic

Meaning: storm Sturm

Origin: German

Meaning: storm Styrmir

Origin: Old Norse

Meaning: someone who causes storms Thor

Origin: Scandinavian

Meaning: Norse god of thunder, war, strength, and storms Torm

Origin: Estonian

Meaning: storm Tufani

Origin: Swahili

Meaning: storm Typhoon

Origin: Chinese

Meaning: great wind Wyndham

Origin: English

Meaning: from the windy village Zephyr

Origin: Greek

Meaning: the west wind Zeru

Origin: Basque

Meaning: sky Zryan

Origin: Islamic, Muslim, Kurdish

Meaning: great storm

Baby Girl Names That Mean Storm

Adhira

Origin: Indian, Hindu, Sanskrit

Meaning: divine white lightning Aella

Origin: Greek

Meaning: stormwind or whirlwind Aellophus

Origin: Greek

Meaning: whirlwind-footed Aliza

Origin: French

Meaning: trade winds Amaya

Origin: Japanese

Meaning: night rain Amihan

Origin: Tagalog

Meaning: “north wind” or winter storm Audra

Origin: Lithuanian

Meaning: storm, noble strength Ayla

Origin: Turkish, Scottish

Meaning: halo of light around the moon; stormy night sky Bronte

Origin: Greek

Meaning: the sound of thunder Esen

Origin: Turkish

Meaning: wind Damini

Origin: Hindu

Meaning: lightning Dima

Origin: Arabic

Meaning: downpour Ekaitza

Origin: Estonian

Meaning: storm Elektra

Origin: Greek

Meaning: incandescent or amber Ianna

Origin: Sumerian

Meaning: lady of the heavens Indira

Origin: Indian

Meaning: possessing drops of rain and warrior goddess of rain and sky Kapheira

Origin: Greek

Meaning: stormy breath Levina

Origin: Latin

Meaning: thunder, lightning bolt Lulani

Origin: Hawaiian

Meaning: highest heaven Lyn

Origin: Norwegian

Meaning: lightning Makani

Origin: Hawaiian

Meaning: wind Rain

Origin: English

Meaning: rain Reva

Origin: Hindi

Meaning: rain Saar

Origin: Hebrew

Meaning: storm Scirocco

Origin: Arabic

Meaning: warm wind Talia

Origin: Hebrew

Meaning: rain from heaven Thora

Origin: Scandinavian

Meaning: goddess of thunder Tempest

Origin: French

Meaning: stormy, turbulent Tormenta

Origin: Spanish

Meaning: thunderstorm Tornado

Origin: Spanish

Meaning: thunderstorm Varsha

Origin: Indian

Meaning: rainy season Vetra

Origin: Lithuanian

Meaning: heavy windstorm Ziaza

Origin: Greek

Meaning: a rainbow after the storm Zilan

Origin: Kurdish

Meaning: storm

Gender-Neutral Names That Mean Storm