These Powerful Names That Mean Storm Will Help Your Baby Weather Anything

Choosing a name for your baby is no easy task. You want your little one’s name to stand out while also holding significance to you. If you’re someone who loves the outdoors and appreciates the thrill and beauty of a thunderstorm — or you’re a big fan of the Kardashian’s Stormi — then you might consider looking at baby names that mean storm. Storms are fascinating glimpses at the power of Mother Nature. Watching a thunderstorm can be one of the most enthralling and meditative experiences you can have. Be honest: Who doesn’t feel currents of inspiration, awe, and curiosity during a thunderstorm?
By naming your little one after this natural phenomenon, perhaps they’ll have the same impact. Your little force of nature is bound to stand out from the crowd having a name that means storm and is sure to invoke the same intrigue and fascination. At the very least, your child will probably seem like a storm tearing through the house on more than one occasion. After all, the average thunderstorm is 15 miles wide and lasts around 30 minutes, and that sounds about right for the reign of terror a toddler tantrum can bring. But again, that’s what makes these names so perfect — storms, like babies, are one of the few things that can fill you with overwhelming fear and awe at the same time.
Without further ado, here are some fascinating names that mean storm to consider in your baby-naming journey.
Baby Boy Names That Mean Storm
- Adad
Origin: Greek
Meaning: the god of thunder and storm
- Baran
Origin: Persian, Kurdish, and Turkish
Meaning: rain, flood
- Corentin
Origin: French
Meaning: tempest or hurricane
- Gale
Origin: Irish, Gaelic, and Old English
Meaning: sea storm
- Guntur
Origin: Old Norse
Meaning: thunderstorm, strife
- Guthrie
Origin: Irish and Gaelic
Meaning: windy spot
- Hadad
Origin: Urdu
Meaning: thunder, noise
- Hanish
Origin: Hindu
Meaning: forewarner of storms or one who forewarns of storms
- Mellan
Origin: Irish
Meaning: little lightning bolt
- Moe
Origin: English
Meaning: rain and sky
- Neil
Origin: Irish
Meaning: cloud
- Rai
Origin: Japanese
Meaning: lightning, thunder; trust
- Raiden
Origin: Japanese
Meaning: god of thunder and lightning; god spirit
- Ramman
Origin: Akkadian
Meaning: the thundering one
- Ranto
Origin: Japanese
Meaning: storm, or tempest
- Stormur
Origin: Icelandic
Meaning: storm
- Sturm
Origin: German
Meaning: storm
- Styrmir
Origin: Old Norse
Meaning: someone who causes storms
- Thor
Origin: Scandinavian
Meaning: Norse god of thunder, war, strength, and storms
- Torm
Origin: Estonian
Meaning: storm
- Tufani
Origin: Swahili
Meaning: storm
- Typhoon
Origin: Chinese
Meaning: great wind
- Wyndham
Origin: English
Meaning: from the windy village
- Zephyr
Origin: Greek
Meaning: the west wind
- Zeru
Origin: Basque
Meaning: sky
- Zryan
Origin: Islamic, Muslim, Kurdish
Meaning: great storm
Baby Girl Names That Mean Storm
- Adhira
Origin: Indian, Hindu, Sanskrit
Meaning: divine white lightning
- Aella
Origin: Greek
Meaning: stormwind or whirlwind
- Aellophus
Origin: Greek
Meaning: whirlwind-footed
- Aliza
Origin: French
Meaning: trade winds
- Amaya
Origin: Japanese
Meaning: night rain
- Amihan
Origin: Tagalog
Meaning: “north wind” or winter storm
- Audra
Origin: Lithuanian
Meaning: storm, noble strength
- Ayla
Origin: Turkish, Scottish
Meaning: halo of light around the moon; stormy night sky
- Bronte
Origin: Greek
Meaning: the sound of thunder
- Esen
Origin: Turkish
Meaning: wind
- Damini
Origin: Hindu
Meaning: lightning
- Dima
Origin: Arabic
Meaning: downpour
- Ekaitza
Origin: Estonian
Meaning: storm
- Elektra
Origin: Greek
Meaning: incandescent or amber
- Ianna
Origin: Sumerian
Meaning: lady of the heavens
- Indira
Origin: Indian
Meaning: possessing drops of rain and warrior goddess of rain and sky
- Kapheira
Origin: Greek
Meaning: stormy breath
- Levina
Origin: Latin
Meaning: thunder, lightning bolt
- Lulani
Origin: Hawaiian
Meaning: highest heaven
- Lyn
Origin: Norwegian
Meaning: lightning
- Makani
Origin: Hawaiian
Meaning: wind
- Rain
Origin: English
Meaning: rain
- Reva
Origin: Hindi
Meaning: rain
- Saar
Origin: Hebrew
Meaning: storm
- Scirocco
Origin: Arabic
Meaning: warm wind
- Talia
Origin: Hebrew
Meaning: rain from heaven
- Thora
Origin: Scandinavian
Meaning: goddess of thunder
- Tempest
Origin: French
Meaning: stormy, turbulent
- Tormenta
Origin: Spanish
Meaning: thunderstorm
- Tornado
Origin: Spanish
Meaning: thunderstorm
- Varsha
Origin: Indian
Meaning: rainy season
- Vetra
Origin: Lithuanian
Meaning: heavy windstorm
- Ziaza
Origin: Greek
Meaning: a rainbow after the storm
- Zilan
Origin: Kurdish
Meaning: storm
Gender-Neutral Names That Mean Storm
- Asterope
Origin: Greek
Meaning: lightning
- Capala
Origin: Hindi
Meaning: lightning and swift
- Dorrin
Origin: Irish
Meaning: tempest, sullen weather
- Freyr
Origin: Old Norse
Meaning: god of rain and sunlight
- Jupiter
Origin: Latin
Meaning: god of lightning, sky, and weather
- Kutsa
Origin: Indian
Meaning: lightning
- Munja
Origin: Croatian
Meaning: lightning bolt
- Perun
Origin: Lithuanian
Meaning: thunder
- Sky
Origin: Scandinavian
Meaning: atmosphere seen from the earth
- Stormy
Origin: American
Meaning: tempest, impetuous nature, windy and violent storm
- Tal
Origin: Hebrew
Meaning: rain