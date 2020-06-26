Pelosi Rips Into Trump & His Decision To Not Wear A Mask

Tom Williams/Getty

Pelosi dubbed Trump a ‘bad example’ for his refusal to wear a mask in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic

When it comes to the COVID-19 pandemic, there is clearly a political divide. While the CDC continues to reiterate the importance of mask-wearing in order to slow the spread of coronavirus, some people still refuse to take the recommendations seriously — the President of the United States included. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, is one of the many politicians who regularly model masks during public appearances, and quite frankly, she is pissed off that others aren’t doing the same. On Friday, Pelosi majorly ripped into Donald Trump for undermining the public health efforts by failing to mask up, saying he has majorly put her “in a mood.”

During her weekly press conference, Pelosi pointed out that the leader of our country doesn’t understand or care about the “bad example” that he’s setting by continually not wearing a mask.

“I don’t think he understands anything,” she bluntly stated, per NBC News.

She pointed out that someone in the White House must realize that Trump is setting a terrible example for the country, which experienced its all-time worst day of the pandemic this week.

“This is a president who doesn’t want to wear a mask, who again called the virus a hoax — it’s going to go away magically, there’s going to be a miracle that’s going to make it go away,” she said, mocking some of Trump’s previous comments about the virus, which he has offensively dubbed both the “Chinese Virus” and “Kung Flu.”

“I’m a devout Catholic. I believe in miracles, and I pray for them. But I think that science is an answer to our prayers too, and science says wear masks, test, trace, treat, keep your distance,” Pelosi said.

She continued, “The president doesn’t support any of that. He has events that are counter to that. So we have a moment — I mean, I’m in a mood, because this is a matter of life and death. And this administration has failed miserably.”

"I'm in a mood because this is a matter of life and death. The administration has failed miserably." –@SpeakerPelosi on President's handling of #Coronavirus #NexstarDC pic.twitter.com/KmBr07Y9QE — Joe Khalil (@JoeKhalilTV) June 26, 2020

Earlier this month, Pelosi reportedly tightened the rules regarding mask wearing in the House, asking committee chairs to require masks at all hearings, barring anyone who refused to cover their face from entering the building.

“This requirement will be enforced by the Sergeant at Arms and non-compliant Members will be denied entry,” a senior aide said in an email to The Washington Post. “Ultimately, Chairs will have the option of not recognizing Members in committee proceedings that fail to comply with the mask requirement.”

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden‘s views on mask-wearing starkly contrast Trump’s; and during a recent interview with CBS Pittsburgh affiliate KDKA, he revealed that if elected, he would make them mandatory by law.

“The one thing we do know, these masks make a gigantic difference. I would insist that everybody in public be wearing that mask,” he said. “Anyone to reopen, it would have to make sure that they walked into a business that had masks.”

And yes, Biden said he would do everything in his federally mandated powers to enforce it. “Yes, I would from an executive standpoint, yes I would,” he said. “I would do everything possible to make it required the people had to wear masks in public.”