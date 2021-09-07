Another Women’s March Is Coming In Support Of Reproductive Rights

Barcroft Media/Getty

Reproductive rights groups from around the country are joining forces with Women’s March on October 2 to defend and protect abortion access in the U.S.

Though the Women’s March first united millions of women around the world in 2017 in the immediate aftermath of Donald Trump’s inauguration, the fight for women’s rights and reproductive justice has only become more crucial thanks to the recent Supreme Court’s recent pass-through of Texas’ abortion law, banning the procedure after six weeks of pregnancy. (You know, before most people even realize they are pregnant.) Now, the organization is teaming up with fellow reproductive rights groups for a nationwide march to protest the ruling, aiming to defend and protect abortion access in the U.S.

Along with more than 90 other organizations, including National Latina Institute for Reproductive Health, Planned Parenthood, SHERO Mississippi, Mississippi in Action, Access Reproductive Care-Southeast, The Frontline, Working Families Party, SisterSong, and others, the Women’s March will hold sister marches across the country on Saturday, October 2. The date marks two days before the Supreme Court reconvenes for its yearly term, and the stakes have never been higher to protect access to safe abortions as we know it.

We don’t say this lightly: we’re at grave risk of losing our reproductive freedoms. All of us need to fight back. That’s why on October 2, we’re marching in every state. Pledge to march with us and over 90 organizations to #DefendAbortion: https://t.co/5qByyD3hae — Women's March (@womensmarch) September 3, 2021

Aside from outlawing abortion after six weeks, Texas now allows private citizens to bring a civil suit against “abortion providers or anyone who helps facilitate the procedure,” including “a person who drives a pregnant person to the clinic.” This means providers who are caught in violation of the law will be faced with a $10,000 fine, adding to the already rage-inducing financial strain and hardship reproductive health care workers and centers face in the state. Even scarier is that other states, including Florida, Arkansas, Idaho, Montana, and more, already have similarly restrictive abortion laws in place or in motion, but so far, Texas’ is the most restrictive.

So far, the organization has not given specifics about each march location, but those interested in getting updates can sign a virtual pledge to commit to showing up on October 2. The official announcement acknowledges that it’s not just cis, straight, white women of privilege losing the right to safe reproductive care — the ruling will most directly impact those from the most marginalized communities, including queer and trans folks and Black and indigenous people of color, who already face numerous barriers to health care across the country.

Florida Republicans are already trying to create their own Texas-style abortion ban. This is just the beginning. In the coming days, other GOP states are sure to follow. We have to do everything we can to stop these bans in America. https://t.co/JZpKXH4Ki2 — Women's March (@womensmarch) September 3, 2021

The organization has faced criticism since its inception over seeming to center the voices of cisgender white women, along with three founding members stepping down in 2019 over allegations of anti-Semitism. The call to protect and support the most marginalized Americans is perhaps more important now than ever before, so here’s hoping that the Women’s March is doing all they can on that front at the upcoming march and going forward.

If you’re unable to march in person due to the pandemic or any other reason, offering financial support or volunteering virtually is a great way to support the grassroots organizations working with the Women’s March in their efforts. Any method of support helps those working hard to protect the most vulnerable Americans from these backwards laws, rules, and policies.