‘Nature’s Cereal’ Is The Latest Food Trend On TikTok And My Family Loves It

About a year ago, my daughter saw a recipe for whipped coffee on TikTok and it literally made the first part of quarantine bearable for her.

Then, we tried the pickles coated with Hot Cheetos and I couldn’t keep enough pickles and Cheetos in the house. It was the go-to snack for my kids last summer.

And we most recently tried TikTok-famous Baked Feta Pasta ,which was absolutely amazing.

So, needless to say I’ve traded all my cookbooks and Pinterest recipes for TikTok trends because that’s what my kids want to eat. Hey, if it gets us together in the kitchen and around the table together for an hour, I’m in.

When my daughter shared a video of Lizzo eating a bowl of berries mixed with coconut water (which she was calling Nature’s Cereal), we had to try it.

We’ve never tried coconut water, but we do love our coconut milk. Also, we go through berries in this house so fast they don’t even make it to the fridge so I knew the ingredients would get eaten even if the cereal tasted like sadness.

When I got to the grocery store my heart sank because there weren’t any pomegranate seeds — the star of the show. I’m not sure if it’s because we live in the northeast and it’s March, or they were just out.

Anyway, we had to make do, so I did my best and got raspberries, blueberries, and strawberries. My daughter demanded I get the good coconut water (whatever that means) so I grabbed that and headed home to see if this TikTok trend would be as good as the cheesy, warm pasta turned out to be.

Yes, this is just fruit, coconut water, and ice cubes but damn, it was good and this is why I loved it:

For one, my kids loved it. This makes me really happy because we all know how hard it can be to get our kids (at any age) to eat healthy.

It was really refreshing and will make a great summer treat. The biggest thing that surprised me was how filling it was. I thought I’d feel deprived and unsatisfied but, this recipe was really nourishing not to mention a sight for the eyes.

Nature’s Cereal can be a great breakfast that can be eaten alone or paired with eggs. It also makes for a healthy dessert.

Now, if you think this is going to take care of your cravings for your sugar cereal, or favorite granola, it won’t. We still love our crunchy cereal in this house.

However, if you look at it as a “naked” or deconstructed smoothie that’s a lot less work, and a healthy snack, you will probably really enjoy it.

Me, yesterday: LOL AT THIS NATURE’S CEREAL TREND ON TIKTOK Me, today: *adds all ingredients for nature’s cereal to grocery order*#tiktok #NaturesCereal — Amanda Coleman (@MannaSea) March 11, 2021

At first, I didn’t want to add the ice cubes thinking they would throw me off and make the cereal taste too plain and watered down but I was wrong. You want the ice in there to keep the coconut water nice and cold, which maximized the taste.

I’m excited to try this with the pomegranate seeds as soon as I can get some ( I’ve heard Trader Joe’s always has them, but the closest one to me is 45 minutes away). However, this snack – even without them — was a winner in our home.

So i put mango, strawberries, blueberries, and pomegranates with peach pineapple coconut water. Also a little ice shaped like a cat. Hehe. #naturescereal pic.twitter.com/Ypg1Q0YGIf — Diana (@lex_SZN) March 10, 2021

I’ll definitely be keeping the ingredients for this cereal on hand since summer is approaching and it was something my teenagers were excited about.

I won’t lie: I tried some the next day with granola on top and it was even better. Who says you can’t mix Nature’s Cereal with regular cereal, right?

There are no rules here.

