‘Glee’ Stars Share Heartbreaking Tributes To Naya Rivera On Her 34th Birthday

Sometimes it’s hard to believe that it’s only been a few short months since Glee star Naya Rivera drowned in a lake in California where she was boating with her son. Her castmates have posted emotional tributes to her since that awful day, but few have been as heartbreaking as the tributes they posted on Tuesday, which would have been her 34th birthday.

Heather Morris, who played Rivera’s onscreen BFF and who was a close friend to her in real life, too, posted a black-and-white photo of the two of them holding hands and making faces at each other.

“Happy Birthday my angel,” Morris wrote in the caption. “I can’t write a sappy monologue because it’s just too hard…but I love you and I can’t describe how much I miss you.”

Kevin McHale posted a photo of the Glee cast at a party, with Rivera front-and-center, a giant grin spread across her face.

“Happy birthday,” he wrote. “No one else could get us to be this messy in public.”

Harry Shum Jr. posted a photo of Rivera as her Glee character Santana, dancing on a stage in a red dress. The spotlight is shining directly on her.

“What I imagine you doing up there right now,” he wrote. “Shinin’ brighter than a star. Happy birthday baby gurl. We miss you.”

Chris Colfer posted a photo of himself and Rivera goofing around on set. In the caption, he wrote simply, “Happy birthday, babe. Miss you.”

Darren Criss also kept things simple, posting a photo of a happy, smiling Rivera in her Cheerio costume on the set of Glee. Instead of a caption, he just posted a sparkle emoji, which is fitting.

Rivera’s Glee co-stars aren’t the only ones who marked the bittersweet passage of the day. Her ex-husband, Ryan Dorsey, with whom she shared her beloved son Josey, posted a throwback family photo of the three of them.

“Just as surreal as it is real that you’re gone. If that makes sense, but none of this still makes any sense,” he wrote. “34..I could just hear you saying ‘Ah, I’m old AF now!’ Ha…Rest easy old lady.”

Our hearts go out to all of Naya Rivera’s loved ones on what must have been a hard and emotional day.